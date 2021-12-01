american man may be the first patient cured

American Brian Shelton’s life was marked by type 1 diabetes. In other words, when his blood sugar plummeted, he lost consciousness. The impact was so bad that he even crashed his motorcycle against the wall and passed out in a customer’s backyard while delivering mail.

Earlier this year, his ex-wife, Cindy Shelton, discovered a call for people with type 1 diabetes to participate in a clinical trial for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In this, the company was testing a treatment developed by a scientist who promised to find a cure.

Brian Shelton was the first patient and received an infusion of cells, grown from stem cells, but just like the insulin-producing pancreas cells his body lacked. So now your body is able to automatically control your insulin and blood sugar levels.

After that, Brian could be the first person to be cured of the disease with a new treatment. So much so that experts are confident that help is coming for many of the 1.5 million Americans who suffer from type 1 diabetes.

“We’ve literally been waiting decades for this to happen,” said Irl Hirsch, a diabetes specialist at the University of Washington who was not involved in the research. He also wants to know if there will be unanticipated adverse effects and if the cells will last a lifetime or if the treatment will have to be repeated.

Peter Butler, a diabetes specialist at UCLA – was also not involved in the research – agreed with the same caveats: “It’s a remarkable result. Being able to reverse diabetes by giving them back the missing cells is comparable to the miracle that was when insulin was first made available 100 years ago.”

Diabetes Cure Research Cost $50 Million

It all started with a 30-year survey conducted by Doug Melton, a biologist at Harvard University. He was studying the development of frogs, but he left that job, determined to find a cure for diabetes because of the impact the disease had on his family.

He turned to embryonic stem cells, which have the potential to transform into any cell in the body. The goal was to turn them into islet cells to treat patients. One problem was the origin of the cells, which came from unused fertilized eggs from a fertility clinic.

However, in August 2001, the US President at the time, George W. Bush, banned the use of federal money for research on human embryos. So Melton had to separate his stem cell lab from everything else at Harvard.

The next step—a clinical trial on patients—would need a large, well-funded, and experienced company with hundreds of employees to make it happen. Plus, everything had to be done to the exacting standards of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Many years later, in April 2019, at a meeting at Massachusetts General Hospital, Melton met a former colleague, David Altshuler, who had been professor of genetics and medicine at Harvard and deputy director of the Broad Institute. Altshuler had become the scientific director of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and asked Melton what was new.

Eight weeks later, Vertex acquired the company for $950 million. And so far, the price for your diabetes treatment won’t be announced until it’s approved and likely to be expensive. Vertex’s challenge was to ensure that the production process always worked and that the cells would be safe if injected into patients.

The FDA then allowed Vertex to start a clinical trial with Brian Shelton as its initial patient. To do this, Shelton needs to take medications that suppress his immune system.

Brian Shelton’s treatment is known as an early-stage safety trial and required careful follow-up and started with half the dose that would later be used in the trial, noted James Markmann, a Shelton surgeon at the hospital who works with Vertex on the trial. .

“The result is very impressive, it’s a real leap forward for this field,” said Markmann. Even last month, Vertex was ready to report the results to Melton.

For Brian Shelton, the moment of truth came A few days after the procedure, when Brian Shelton left the hospital. That’s when he measured his blood sugar, ate a meal and saw that his blood sugar remained in the normal range.

Source: O Globo

