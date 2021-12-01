American writer apologizes to mistakenly convicted of raping her in 1981

American writer Alice Sebold apologized for her part in the 1981 wrongful conviction of a man for rape.

Arrested and convicted of the crime, Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison and, even after serving his sentence, remained on the list of sex offenders. He was acquitted last week after a review of the case.

In your memoir, Luck (Ediouro), Sebold described how she was raped and how she told the police that she had seen a black man on the street who she believed was her assailant.

“I regret most of all that the life you could have had was unfairly stolen from you, and I know that no excuse can change what happened to you and will never change,” Sebold said in his apologetic statement.

