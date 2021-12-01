Analysis: Ceará loses to Flamengo, but remains depending only on itself for Libertadores | supper

Ceará couldn’t beat Flamengo at Maracanã and ended up with a 2-1 defeat. Tiago Nunes’ team knew how to manage the game in some moments, holding back Rubro-Negro’s momentum, but there were mistakes and was delivered in others. Vina’s absence weighed on the field, and the team did not have a good performance in attack. Now there are two rounds to the end of the Brasileirão, and Grandpa has a “decision” against América-MG on Sunday. In the last round, he travels to face Palmeiras.

+ Check out what’s new in Ceará

Ceará started with Kelvyn and Yony González among the holders. Vina was absent and is still a doubt in the following rounds. Lima was moved to the middle, occupying the space left by Grandpa’s top scorer.

Yony ​​González was the option in the reference, Kelvyn and Mendoza acted as points. After just 2 minutes, Fabinho failed and Diego took the opportunity to serve Gabriel, who beat João Ricardo without a chance.

Behind on the scoreboard, Ceará started to defend itself as it could and did not create alternatives to get out of the disadvantage. Grandpa managed to balance the game, but the attack factor left something to be desired.

Lima needed to arm the points and Sobral grew during the game. At 17, Mendoza arrived and submitted out. It was the team’s most important arrival in the first half.

1 of 2 Gabigol – Flamengo x Ceará — Photo: André Durão Gabigol – Flamengo x Ceará — Photo: André Durão

In the second stage, history repeated itself with Grandpa’s little possession and problems connecting the plays. Tiago Nunes tried changes with the entries of Rick and Jorginho. Kelvyn and Lima left the field after a night without many flashes. On minute 25, Yony and Rick made an attacking move and shirt 37 scored Ceará’s goal.

Alvinegro then tried to balance the game and Marlon was preparing to enter to strengthen the midfield, but Flamengo was happy with Michael’s move and Mateuzinho’s goal.

Ceará has a decisive game against América-MG on Sunday (5), at Arena Castelão. Grandpa is a strong opponent at home and needs the victory to continue in the fight for a spot in Libertadores.

Vina is still in doubt, he is still recovering from an injury. The good news is that Grandpa depends only on him for Libertadores and will have a full house in his favor.