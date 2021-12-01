André Mendonça has 29 declared supporters in the Senate, show ‘Placar Estadão’ – Politics

The updated score of state about the nomination of André Mendonça to Federal Court of Justice (STF) shows that the former Minister of Justice and former attorney-general of the Union arrives at the day of his hearing in the Senate, this Wednesday, 1st, with 29 declared supporters. To integrate the highest Court of the Brazilian Judiciary, Mendonça needs at least 41 of the 81 votes of the senators.

Consulted by the report this Tuesday, 30, and on Monday, 29 lawmakers said they will vote in favor of the name indicated by the president Jair Bolsonaro. In August, it was 25 and in July, 26.

When the cut is done only with the senators who make up the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), responsible for the hearing and the first vote, the total of support drops to 13. To pass through the sieve of the group, Mendonça needs one more vote, since there are 27 parliamentarians who make up the committee. According to the scoreboard, only one senator declared to be against his nomination: Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO). Another 13 did not want to open the vote, which is secret.

The meeting in Mendonça is scheduled to start at 9 am this Wednesday, 01, and takes place four and a half months after Bolsonaro made his appointment of a representative official “terribly evangelical” to the Supreme. Pastor of the Esperança Presbyterian Church, in Brasília, the former minister always had a good relationship with the president, but he gained the dislike of David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the CCJ, who would prefer to see the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in the chair of minister of the STF.

Under pressure from the government and the Judiciary – the STF has had one less minister since July, when Marco Aurélio Mello retired – Alcolumbre relented and scheduled the meeting, which begins the rite of approval. Even if Mendonça does not like the CCJ and has his name rejected by the commission, the nomination goes to the plenary, which gives the final word. according to the score state, 46 of the 81 senators declined to say how they intend to vote.

Today, despite being restricted to CCJ members, the hearing promises to be disputed. Substitute for the commission, Márcio Bittar (MDB-AC) stated that, if he has the chance, he intends to question Mendonça about his curriculum, experiences, attitudes and positions that show his preparation. For Bittar, the candidate is technically qualified, Christian and quite balanced. “It will do the Court good,” he said.

‘Placar Estadão’: 14 senators changed their minds in the last two months

The comparison between the last two scores shows that 14 senators changed their minds in the last two months, four of them from the We can, acronym that now houses the former judge Sergio Moro with the intention of launching it to the Planalto in 2022.

On August 30, Flávio Arns (PR), Eduardo Girão (CE), Marcos do Val (ES) and Alvaro Dias (PR) did not want to speak out and now say they approve the name of Mendonça, who replaced Moro in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in April 2020. Also in this group are senators Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), pre-candidate to the Presidency next year.

Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), Chico Rodrigues (DEM-RR), Eliane Nogueira (PP-PI) and Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) had declared their vote in Mendonça two months ago and now have not confirmed this position. Eliziane was chosen as the CCJ’s rapporteur of the nomination.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) changed his mind twice. In July, he said he couldn’t answer. In August, the senator stated that he would vote against Mendonça and has now refused to open the vote. Kajuru was the only one so far to say in the three polls that he does not approve of Mendonça’s nomination to take a seat on the Supreme Court.

To state, Alvaro Dias said that he decided to support the name indicated by Bolsonaro because it “meets the constitutional requirements of probity and legal knowledge”, conditions imposed by the current system which, according to him, is not adequate.

“We want to change the system for choosing ministers in the higher courts,” said the senator, who has always been the strongest supporter of Moro’s affiliation and candidacy for the presidency. In 2018, he ran for Planalto with the Lavajatista flag and finished in ninth place, with 0.8% of the votes.