André Villas-Boas decides to take over Flamengo

Picture: Disclosure – Olympique de Marseille

Free on the market, André Villas-Boas had his name aired to take over Flamengo. After the departure of Renato Gaúcho, the Rio de Janeiro club will prioritize the arrival of a foreigner, which is why the Portuguese was included in the group that still has Jorge Jesus, Marcelo Gallardo and Carlos Carvalhal. However, according to the newspaper “O Jogo“, the coach, at this point in his career, has no plans to work at a club, reason why the opportunity to close with Rubro-Negro would be refused.

Since leaving Olympique de Marseille, Villas-Boas has been speculated at clubs in Europe. Even so, the coach’s priority is the desire to be hired by a national team, as there is a desire to be present at the World Cup. He was recently quoted to replace Fernando Santos in Portugal, who has not yet secured a place in the competition in Qatar.

“I would really like to be at the Worlds before finishing my career. I am a man without geographic borders. I’m open to anything that can give me the experience of coaching a player when he defends his country, and not a player who is contractually bound to a club.”, said at the “Web Summit” event.

Considered a supporter of the same “school” as Jorge Jesus, André Villas-Boas has accumulated passages in Porto, Chelsea, Tottenham and Zenit. As already indicated, the coach wants to face a new challenge and Flamengo’s list now has one less name to train the team in 2022, a situation that remains undefined and should last for the next few days.

Given the current scenario, the possible “no” from Gallardo and the ongoing work of Jorge Jesus at Benfica could increase Carlos Carvalhal’s chances of arriving at Flamengo. In 2020, the Portuguese was sought out by Flamengo, but preferred to continue in Europe to be hired by Braga.

READ TOO

Gallardo? Beccacece? Vojvoda? Sormani nominates another Argentine to take over Flamengo: “He knows football”

Galvão Bueno asks for analysis on hatred against Flamengo: “It’s not so dear anymore”

A target for Flamengo, Gallardo lives decisive hours to decide the future at River Plate

David Luiz says goodbye to Renato, makes a promise to the fans and extols Flamengo: “I made the right choice”

Neymar’s injury, Libertadores, death of ex-São Paulo, imprisoned player and more: football news in November

Flamengo at Brasileirão and Fiorentina at Italian: where to watch the main games this Tuesday (30)

Goulart at Corinthians? Entrepreneur and manager talk about the right

Mercado da Bola: Site sees the departure of three Palmeiras players to Europe

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table