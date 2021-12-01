Andreas Pereira promises Flamengo fans | Flemish | Liberators | Manchester United

Despite having been one of Flamengo’s main players throughout the Libertadores final, Andreas Pereira was and will be marked by his error in overtime, which culminated in Deyverson’s goal and, consequently, in Flamengo’s defeat in the competition’s grand final.

And the midfielder’s bid, generated a certain revolt among the fans of the Carioca club on social networks, despite some quite divided opinions. That’s because Andreas has been one of the main highlights of the Rio team, having, since he was signed, 5 goals and an assist in 23 games.

However, the player also received support for a great game from the fans, including an organized one. Yesterday, in the victory over Ceará, Andreas played for 90 minutes.

Andreas says he will stay at Flamengo until the club beat Libertadores

However, Andreas knows that the crowd is still ‘annoying’ with him and, therefore, he made a promise. The midfielder stated that he will only leave the Rio de Janeiro club after winning the continental competition: “You can count on me, because I’ll stay here at Flamengo until we win the next Libertadores.”

Andreas Pereira has a contract with Flamengo until mid-2022, on loan from Manchester United. The player is 25 years old and, in addition to the Red Devils and Flamengo, has spells in Lazio, Valencia and Granada.