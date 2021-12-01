Angelica turns 58 and gets a message from Mara Maravilha

This Tuesday, November 30th, Angelica turns 48 and many famous people left messages of affection for the presenter. wonder wonder was one of the celebrities to send the ‘congratulations’ to Angelica.

Mara, who in the past had some disagreements with the blonde, made a point of showing that everything was in the past and wrote a message about new beginnings. Check out:

In October of this year, while participating in the podcast “Ticara Caticast”, by former members of “Pânico” Bola e Carioca, on Youtube, Mara told that the fight with Luciano Huck’s wife happened because of a rumor that circulated in the media in the 1990s, stating that Mara would have done macumba to harm her colleague’s career, who at the time also shone as a children’s presenter.

“I had a little relationship with Angelica, then there was some gossip about macumba, but it’s gone, it’s out there in the sea of ​​oblivion. It was slander. I won the process. Angelica and I were great victims of media products”, she declared, without giving further details.

About your current relationship with Xuxa, Mara spoke of disappointment.

“I’ve always had a closer relationship with Xuxa, going to her house, on all her shows, and suddenly she did the Egyptian thing as if I didn’t exist in her friendship trajectory. Xuxa is beautiful and all, but this beauty has to remain inside us, it has to be interior. I hope she doesn’t miss this former beauty that I haven’t seen in her anymore. I respect her. I think everyone has both phases. Today, my outburst is not about rancidity, but about facts. And against facts there are no arguments. I went to her house, on all her shows, here and in Argentina, and suddenly she ignores me”, he said at the time.

MESSAGE FROM LUCIANO HUCK

Angelica’s husband, Luciano Huck he didn’t let the date go unnoticed and made an unusual tribute to his beloved on Instagram.

“I want to talk about her, make a post about her, celebrate her, declare myself to her. After all, it is so difficult to find in this complex world someone so nice, so normal, so special. Angelica is everything and a little more. Her resilience is so powerful that it even surpasses time, it passes and it only does her good. Love you. Happy Birthday Angelica. The day is yours, but being by your side is a daily gift”, he wrote in one of the posts.

Later, Angelica made a compilation of some of the honors she received throughout the day.

