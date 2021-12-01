Angola, Globo’s janitor who sang with Iza no Domingão, celebrates success and followers

Leandro, 29, known in the rapper as Angola, has been working as a cleaner at Globo for two years and was surprised last Sunday with the opportunity to show his rap talent and sang with Iza on the stage of the program presented by Luciano Huck.

To on the small screen, Angola said he was thrilled to see his house being rebuilt at Globo studios. He was called to clean the place and when he entered he found a space identical to his home, located in the Pilares neighborhood, north of Rio de Janeiro.

“I was really startled, at first I saw an object that belongs to my partner and is always on the bathroom door. At another moment, I realized that it had the same noise and defect as my house door. When I looked up, then I realized that it was my house. I thought it was a lie and it was just a coincidence, it was the unbelievable happening in my life”, he explains.

Normally, Leandro works through the night cleaning the Globo studio, but, especially in the week of Domingão’s surprise, he was scheduled to work for a week early.

“The repercussion of the story was the most incredible thing in my life. I reached 100,000 followers in 24 hours, this for me was a record on the social network”, she says, still incredulous with everything that happened.

After appearing on Domingão, Angola saw its number of Instagram followers rise from 2,000 to 102,000. In addition, several invitations for partnerships and advertising have already emerged.

“I’m receiving many invitations from partnerships, it came from dentists, jewelry stores, companies, requests for interviews. I received invitations to present some performances out of state, it’s been gratifying, very beautiful. It was something I could only imagine, I didn’t have the taste to understand what it would be like to experience”.

Angola says it celebrated achievement in Domingão with neighbors

Last Sunday (28), Angola can celebrate recognition in Domingão with neighbors and friends. In addition to singing, he is a composer and has already invested a lot of money in video recording, for that, he worked as an assembly assistant, plasterer, did a little of everything.

“I screamed like crazy. On the street where I grew up, it felt like a Carnival block and I needed to be part of all this joy. The party was for all this achievement, it’s been 11 years of busy road. I had to go out and scream a little bit” .

Leandro says that his parents were always supportive, but when he said he wanted to attend music school, he noticed a certain concern.

“My father was the guy who said, ‘I saw the Production Engineering college for you, come on.’ me’. My mother already supported me, went to concerts, faced several smokes just to be with me. I understand that everyone thinks they do the best for their child, but the child’s self-esteem is what he knows. we who are children do not have the courage to contradict, but the greatest achievement of a father is to see the child being happy”.

Angola locked up the college suggested by his father, but, on the Domingão stage, he was surprised by Emicida in a recorded video saying that she got him a scholarship to study the course he wanted and, of course, but once he got emotional. “He left it open that he has a fully paid course there until the end.”

In addition to singing with Emicida and Iza, Angola says that he dreams of sharing the stage with Mano Brown. Meanwhile, he plans his sounds and wants to focus on rap. “There will be releases soon, I’m organizing some songs”.