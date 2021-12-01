Anima (ANIM3) advances more than 15% after contribution: “Investor brings more than money”, says XP

SAO PAULO – Ânima Educação (ANIM3) advances, around 1pm this Tuesday (30), more than 16%, with its shares traded at R$7.92. The high comes after the company announced that it received a R$ 1 billion investment in its subsidiary Inspiralli, responsible for the group’s faculties of medicine.

In addition to the capital raised, which should accelerate the expansion of the medicine arm and strengthen the ecosystem, the origin of the investment also called the market’s attention: DNA Capital, which holds 25% of Inspiralli, is a global fund for private equity with more than BRL 6 billion under management and focused on the healthcare sector. “He is a financial investor who brings more than money,” say analysts Rafael Barros and Larissa Pérez, from XP.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For Eleven analysts Frederico Falcão and Mariana Ferraz, the partnership with the fund – which already has names such as DASA (DASA3) and Viveo (VVEO3) among its investments – should bring several synergies, increasing Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes , depreciation and amortization) of Anima.

The union can also, according to Falcão and Ferraz, boost the quality of Inspiralli courses. “We see advantages that can come from this partnership, such as greater interaction between the university and the job market, greater employability for students and the eventual creation of a premium medical education segment”, they comment.

Finally, the medicine arm of Ânima and DNA Capital can combine efforts in the elaboration of hubs technology, as the two companies work on the development of online education and health platforms.

Outside operational combination, contribution improves Anima’s situation

Returning to XP analysts, they point out that the capital inflow should allow Inspiralli to grow faster and consolidate as a player in the sector. “Animal currently has 2.02 thousand approved medical vacancies with a potential of 12 thousand students in maturity – currently at 9,800. If the company gets the approval of 485 additional vacancies in the current units, the number of students could increase to 15 thousand in maturity”, commented Barros and Pérez.

Analysts at the brokerage point out that Inspiralli will become an independent entity, as a precedent part of the transaction (and may even carry out an IPO in the future), and that Ânima will have unlocked value, with a push to reduce its leverage.

“Anima had a net debt (excluding leases) of R$3.1 billion in the third quarter, R$2 billion of which will be allocated to Inspirali at the time of the reorganization. The transaction should bring the leverage, measured by the net debt to pro-forma EBITDA ratio, to 2.8x”, said XP analysts.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Eleven also points out that the reduction in leverage allows Ânima to resume an inorganic growth process.

Eleven and Morgan Stanley see company discounted against competitors

For Eleven, DNA’s capital contribution valued Inspiralli at R$ 5 billion, with a multiple between market value and Ebitida for 2022 at 10.1. Afya, according to house projections, negotiates at a multiple of 14.1, 28% more expensive than Ânima.

For Morgan Stanley, the move evaluated Inspiralli at a multiple of 13.9 EV/Ebitda, or R$ 2.4 million per seat in the medicine course. “These multiples would imply a discount compared to Afya, which trades at 15.2x and has each seat costing R$3.7 million, which is not granted due to the quality of the assets, since Anima has better locations, nor by the growth or margins of each company”, commented the bank.

XP, in turn, points out that Ânima’s market value divided by vacancy in medical schools is BRL 3.7 million, compared to BRL 3.6 million for Afya. “It is important to highlight that Ânima is not a purely medical school company, and only 37% of its accumulated EBITDA in 2021 came from Inspirali”, they comment.

Eleven and XP recommended the purchase of the company’s shares, with target prices at R$25 and R$15, respectively. Morgan Stanley reiterated its recommendation underweight, with a target price of R$ 8.

Related