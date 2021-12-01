Anitta, Arrascaeta, Vitória Bellato and the controversial night out







There is more controversy going on on social media. It’s eita behind vixes!

Vitória Bellato, former participant of MTV’s ‘On Vacation with the Ex’, who had an affair with the player Arrascaeta, used social media to comment on the athlete’s going to a party held by Anitta, with whom he would have exchanged some flirtations . “Guys, you don’t need to mark me at all. I already know how much of a clown I am,” he commented on his Instagram profile.

However, the next day, the digital influencer regretted what was said. “Guys, yes, to be embarrassed on Monday. Thrilled,” he said. Afterwards, he took the opportunity to comment on the Gossip do Dia publication about what happened. “Wow, people, drunk, emotional… I’ve already erased the stories”, she completed.

Understand what happened

For those who got lost with history, we tell! It turns out that Anitta returned to Brazil and received in her mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, a Flamengo athlete.

Before appearing in the final of Libertadores on Saturday (27), she asked on social media who the player was. “And this player in the picture, who is he, guys? He’s single,” he said. After the speech, the two started to follow each other and then he appeared in the photos at the singer’s house.

And it doesn’t end there. One of the clicks, next to gamer Bruno Goes, was subtitled “Yes, it’s going to take!”. So, is it?