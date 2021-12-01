Anitta returns to Miami and reports ‘perrengue’: ‘Cat pilot’

The 28-year-old singer Anitta is returning to her home in Miami, USA. The artist was in Brazil to record a clip in partnership with Pedro Sampaio, in Belém, Pará. During her stay in Rio de Janeiro, she even gave a garland, where she received friends and famous people.

On the plane, the funkeira reported some troubles that she passed through here. Without going into details, she vented:

“My life has a lot of difficulty, it’s just that I don’t cry my ass off here on the internet for you about the shit that happens. The dance follows. We tell you the positive things because it attracts more, and today it came, right? The day happened . It’s not that there was no perrengue, there were several, but the exaltation came in such a wonderful way”, she began, who continued with good humor, classifying one of these “perrengues”:

“Even the jet pilot is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I came in here and thought: ‘To complete the excitement of my day, the pilot who’s taking us is a cat. And there’s a double bed here. Only. I won’t ask if he rests because the trip is long, to Miami, I’m coming home. It was good while it lasted, Brazil. That’s it, I came to Brazil, I caused it, and I’m coming back,” she said.

“People from Belém, that was all. What a wonderful place, wonderful people, thank you very much. This clip will be beautiful, release it in December, now. What a day, guys. Nothing will happen to the pilot, because I’m tired and I need to rest , but just to come in here and see something beautiful, it’s great,” he concluded.