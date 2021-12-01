Anitta’s father defends his daughter after offenses by deputy from Minas Gerais – Trends

Anitta's father defends his daughter after offenses by deputy from Minas Gerais

reproduce
Mauro Machado and his daughter Anitta (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Mauro Machado

, the father of

Anitta

, appeared on social networks this Monday (29/11) to counter the criticisms of the federal deputy

Bruno Engler

(

PRTB



MG

) did against the singer during her performance in the final of the

liberators

in

Montevideo

, at the

Uruguay

, held last Saturday (11/27).

On the occasion, the parliamentarian criticized the presence of the powerful and its presentation. “Thousands of children watching the final of the Copa Libertadores, 17 hours, and Brazilian garbage showing its tail on the world network. Surreal shame,” he wrote, citing the profile of

Anitta

.

Also,

Engler

published a print of a photo of the funkeira getting a tattoo, criticizing her fans.

Painitto

, as called by the star’s admirers, defended his daughter and reinforced the

Instagram

that the politician’s post was rude and unnecessary.

“Besides being impolite and unnecessary, prehistoric. Just for the deputy (I won’t mention the name so as not to give visibility), the beaches all over the world are frequented by children and they wear bikinis and more. The beaches of Cabo Frio are invaded by miners,” he said

Mauro

citing the state where the deputy was born and elected.

In another

stories

, he praised the presence of the natives of

Minas Gerais

on the beaches of

Rio de Janeiro

.

“I only mentioned the miners to show voters that this deputy was elected by the state of Minas Gerais. My father and mother are miners and my whole family is from there. We love the invasions by miners here in Cabo Frio because they are festive and happy people . What would Cabo Frio be without the miners!”.

Mauro Machado

However, netizens felt offended and accused the artist’s father of prejudice against miners, after he said that the inhabitants invade Rio’s beaches.

ax

then he made a video and apologized to people who were offended by his statements. Check it out below:

