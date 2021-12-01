Anitta’s father defends his daughter after offenses by deputy from Minas Gerais – Trends

Mauro Machado and his daughter Anitta (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Mauro Machado



, the father of



Anitta



, appeared on social networks this Monday (29/11) to counter the criticisms of the federal deputy



Bruno Engler



(



PRTB



–



MG



) did against the singer during her performance in the final of the



liberators



in



Montevideo



, at the



Uruguay



, held last Saturday (11/27).

On the occasion, the parliamentarian criticized the presence of the powerful and its presentation. “Thousands of children watching the final of the Copa Libertadores, 17 hours, and Brazilian garbage showing its tail on the world network. Surreal shame,” he wrote, citing the profile of



Anitta



.

Also,



Engler



published a print of a photo of the funkeira getting a tattoo, criticizing her fans.

Painitto



, as called by the star’s admirers, defended his daughter and reinforced the



Instagram



that the politician’s post was rude and unnecessary.

“Besides being impolite and unnecessary, prehistoric. Just for the deputy (I won’t mention the name so as not to give visibility), the beaches all over the world are frequented by children and they wear bikinis and more. The beaches of Cabo Frio are invaded by miners,” he said



Mauro



citing the state where the deputy was born and elected.

In another



stories



, he praised the presence of the natives of



Minas Gerais



on the beaches of



Rio de Janeiro



.

“I only mentioned the miners to show voters that this deputy was elected by the state of Minas Gerais. My father and mother are miners and my whole family is from there. We love the invasions by miners here in Cabo Frio because they are festive and happy people . What would Cabo Frio be without the miners!”. Mauro Machado

However, netizens felt offended and accused the artist’s father of prejudice against miners, after he said that the inhabitants invade Rio’s beaches.

ax



then he made a video and apologized to people who were offended by his statements. Check it out below: