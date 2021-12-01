‘Another Newsroom’ · TV News

Fired after 46 years of work at Globo, Francisco José stated that he still does not intend to retire. The veteran made an Instagram post in which he delivered his plans for the future. “Certainly, I will look for another newsroom”, wrote the journalist.

The 77-year-old reporter also used the post on the social network to thank his colleagues and fans for their affection. “See you later, Editor. I haven’t been doing anything else since yesterday at 1 pm, except answering calls on WhatsApp, Instagram, email and cell phone. Affectionate messages, of recognition, affection, a lot of affection, besides of sadness and some of revolt,” he said.

“All because I left Globo, after 46 years of reporting. Without a doubt, I am the most praised unemployed, in the last 32 hours. I couldn’t imagine that I had so many friends all over Brazil. But I want to reassure everyone. I’m fine”, assured the lord.

Francisco José then explained what he intends to do from now on: “And I’m going to go back to work. Make documentaries. Wait for the pandemic to pass before continuing with the lectures, through my agency. I could be saying goodbye to Globo’s newsroom. But , certainly, I’ll look for another newsroom”.

I thank my followers and everyone, who through the messages, are in solidarity with me. I still haven’t been able to answer all the messages. But I won’t leave anyone unanswered for such affection and consideration. Thank you very much, friends!

Several journalists, employees and Globo presenters commented on the publication and expressed their admiration for the veteran’s work. “You are one of the great references of my generation. I am honored to have always followed your work on TV and, to top it off, the honor of meeting you in person. You are a giant. Thank you so much for everything you have done for our beautiful profession and I look forward to the fruits of this new stage”, declared Fabio Turci.

“What a beautiful career you’ve built with talent, dignity and credibility, over these 46 years at Globo. Proud of you and of your trajectory, friend! I admire you so much! You deserve all our standing applause! Success in this new phase!”, desired Patricia Poet.

“Mestre Chico… Thank you for everything you gave us as a gift! And make sure that life out here is much better!”, nudged journalist Ronan Tardin. “We love you so much and will be here applauding each step of this new journey”, wrote Mariana Bridi, daughter of Sônia Bridi. “I love you, Chico”, commented Tiago Medeiros.

Check out the publication:

Globo’s resignation

Journalists Francisco José and Renato Machado were fired by Globo on Monday (29). The change is due to the company’s new policy, which has renewed its staff and dismissed more experienced reporters. The professionals worked recently at Globo Repórter.

Francisco José had just returned from vacation when he received the news of his resignation. He joins names such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, Linhares Júnior, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini and Isabela Assumpção, who also came out in this recent movement of the network.

According to the TV news, departures are part of a payroll reduction policy. With the exception of Linhares, those mentioned had high salaries at Globo. Machado and José, for example, earned more than R$ 100,000 a month and did few reports. They were special reporters used in sporadic cases.