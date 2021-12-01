Anvisa confirms two patients in São Paulo with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19

Two Brazilians who landed at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, tested positive for the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, identified in South Africa. The information was confirmed by Anvisa and by sources from the Ministry of Health consulted by R7.

The test result, carried out by the Albert Einstein laboratory, is still preliminary. The passengers themselves, husband and wife, sought the laboratory, located at the airport, to carry out the test required for their return to South Africa.

According to Anvisa, the passenger’s entry into Brazil took place on the 23rd, that is, before the worldwide notification of the new variant, which was reported for the first time to the WHO (World Health Organization) on the 24th. to the edition of the Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MS/MJSP/MINFRA 660, of November 27, 2021, which temporarily prohibited flights to Brazil originating from or passing through South Africa. temporary nature, authorization for foreign travelers to travel to Brazil, whether traveling or traveling, in the last 14 days before embarking, through the African country.

Case in Brasilia

The Health Department of the Federal District informed this Tuesday, 30, that it is also monitoring a suspected case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The patient came from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19.

The Central Public Health Laboratory of the DF performs genetic sequencing of a patient sample. The aim is to check whether it is a case of the variant or not. The result should be released within 4 days. There is still no confirmed case of the new strain in Brazil.

According to the secretariat, the man disembarked in Guarulhos on November 27, with a subsequent departure for Brasília. The flight is the same as another patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19, identified in São Paulo.

The patient is aged between 40 and 49 years and has received 3 doses of vaccine. The case remains asymptomatic and the traveler has been in isolation at home since his arrival in the capital.

In addition to SP and DF, the states of Paraná and Minas Gerais are also investigating suspected cases of the variant.

Cancellation of New Year’s Eve parties in DF

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, announced that the parties at the turn of 2021 to 2022, at the Esplanade of Ministries and in five other administrative regions, are canceled due to the risks offered by Ômicron.





“In light of recent news about the advancement of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus, I decided to cancel the parties scheduled for this year’s New Year’s Eve. We have come a long way in fighting the disease and we cannot risk a setback in this fight,” Ibaneis posted on Twitter .