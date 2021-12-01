Anvisa identifies two cases of the Ômicron variant in Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Tuesday afternoon (30/11) having received preliminary results showing that two Brazilians have the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

“A passenger coming from South Africa and who disembarked in Guarulhos on 11/23, with a negative RT-PCR result, in order to prepare for the return trip to South Africa, sought the laboratory located at Guarulhos airport. , on 11/25, in order, already in the company of his wife, to perform the RT-PCR test required for the return trip. At that time, both tested positive for Covid-19 and the fact was communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in São Paulo”, the agency notes.

The two infected are husband and wife, both from São Paulo. The man returned to Brazil from South Africa on November 23, before worldwide notification of the identification of the new variant, the agency said. The Ministry of Health and the government of São Paulo have already been informed, to take the appropriate measures to control the contagion.

Read the full note from Anvisa:

“Anvisa informs that samples from two Brazilians who, preliminarily, had positive laboratory results for the micron variant of Sars-Cov-2, after testing carried out by the Albert Einstein laboratory, will be sent for confirmatory laboratory analysis.

Such testing is due to the fact that a passenger coming from South Africa and who disembarked in Guarulhos on 11/23, with a negative RT-PCR result, in order to prepare for the return trip to South Africa, he went to the laboratory located at the Guarulhos airport, on 11/25, to, already in the company of his wife, perform the RT-PCR test required for the return trip. At that time, both tested positive for Covid-19 and the fact was reported to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in São Paulo.

In view of the positive results, the Albert Einstein laboratory took the initiative to carry out the genetic sequencing of the samples. In addition, the laboratory notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and about the start of procedures for genetic sequencing on 11/29 and, as of today, 11/30, reported that, in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant was identified of Sars-Cov-2.

According to national protocols, the material must be sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute (IAL) for the purpose of confirming the genetic sequencing.

Anvisa also officiated at the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo State and Municipal Health Secretariats on the health event identified today for the adoption of relevant public health measures.

In view of the identification and testing with a positive result for Covid-19, the CIEVS Network, linked to the Ministry of Health, must monitor cases in accordance with the current surveillance system in Brazil, to assess health conditions and direct individuals to health services. health care, as well as for the adoption of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

The Agency emphasizes that the passenger’s entry into Brazil took place on 11/23, that is, before the worldwide notification on the identification of the new variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa in the November 24th. The entry also preceded the edition of the Interministerial Ordinance CC-PR/MS/MJSP/MINFRA No. 660, of November 27, 2021, which temporarily prohibited flights to Brazil originating from or passing through the Republic of South Africa and which also suspended, on a temporary basis, the authorization for foreign travelers to travel to Brazil, whether traveling or passing through, in the last 14 days prior to embarking in that country.

understand the restrictions

As recommended by Anvisa, Interministerial Ordinance No. 660, of November 27, 2021, prohibited flights to Brazil originating from or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

According to the current Ordinance, the Brazilian traveler coming or passing through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe, in the last fourteen days before boarding, to enter Brazilian territory, it must remain in quarantine for fourteen days in the city of its final destination.

Anvisa, since last Friday, 11/26, when identifying the risk of transmission of the new Ômicron variant, has already been working to capture possible risks of its dissemination in Brazil.”