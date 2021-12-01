Anvisa makes preliminary identification of two cases of the Ômicron variant

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Tuesday (30) that samples from two Brazilians who preliminarily presented positive laboratory results for the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 will be sent for confirmatory laboratory analysis, after testing carried out by Albert Einstein laboratory.

According to Anvisa, the test was carried out on a passenger coming from South Africa, who disembarked at Guarulhos airport on the 23rd, with a negative RT-PCR test result, in order to prepare for the return trip to South Africa , sought the laboratory located at the airport on the 25th, to – already in the company of his wife – perform the RT-PCR test required for the return trip.

At that time, both tested positive for Covid-19 and the fact was reported to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in São Paulo.

According to information from the anchor of the CNN Kenzo Machida, the couple is already in home isolation, has mild symptoms of Covid-19 and has no history of vaccination.

After the positive result, the Albert Einstein laboratory performed the genetic sequencing of the samples, notified Anvisa about the results and about the start of procedures for genetic sequencing this Monday (29).

This Tuesday (30), however, the laboratory reported that, in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant was identified. According to national protocols, the material must be sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute (IAL) for the purpose of confirming the genetic sequencing.

Anvisa has also informed the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo state and municipal health secretariats on the preliminary identification for the adoption of relevant public health measures.

According to the agency, the passenger’s entry into Brazil took place on the 23rd, that is, before the worldwide notification on the identification of the new variant, which was reported for the first time to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on the 24th .

Last Friday, given the worldwide cases of the Ômicron variant, Anvisa recommended restrictive measures for flights and travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. On Saturday (27), an inter-ministerial ordinance of the federal government prohibited flights to Brazil that originate from or pass through these countries.