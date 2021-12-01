Apple AirPower to be resurrected alongside more ambitious project

Apple President Tim Cook made a mistake that no one expected when he announced the AirPower charger and, years later, had to cancel it. The company did not develop the technology necessary for its full operation, breaking expectations and frustrating those who already imagined the possible uses of the accessory.

Now, it may be that Apple intends to revive that idea. According to market analyst Mark Gurman, Apple continues, internally, with the ambition of launching a multifunctional wireless charger.

Image of an Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone being recharged in wireless accessory (Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The new AirPower would follow the premise of the old: a board on which cell phones and wearables could be recharged freely. The company’s previous difficulty was achieving a power management system capable of delivering power intelligently, without straining low-powered gadgets, or passing light on to a more capable device — such as the iPhone.

Some may question that the company has launched the MagSafe Duo. However, it is less ambitious: each accessory bowl is geared towards one type of device, which departs from AirPower’s premise of offering simplified charging.

Smart battery sharing

Another ambitious project the analyst is looking to anticipate involves unattended recharging. With this concept, nearby iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and AirPods could share power so that none would run out of power.

Details are few, but unlike AirPower, there doesn’t seem to be a need for additional hardware nearby. The devices could share energy while inside a backpack, for example.

Remember, another ambitious project by the company involves virtual reality: it could be that, in 2022, the company finally announces the Apple VR.

Source: Bloomberg, Apple Insider