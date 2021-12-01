Artists and personalities lament the death of Paulinho Camafeu, historical composer of hymns for Axé Music | Bahia

PAULINHO CAMAFEU: Who was the composer who opened doors to the black world with music

Author of great songs like “Ilê Aiyê” (What is this block?), “Afoxé Badauê”, and “Menina do Cateretê”, Paulinho was greeted by names like Gilberto Gil, Daniela Mercury and Luiz Caldas. The artist’s body will be veiled from 11:00 am this Tuesday (30), and buried at 4:00 pm, at Cemitério Campo Santo, in the capital of Bahia.

“We lost Paulinho Camafeu, our dear friend who gave me the pleasure of recording this song”, wrote Gil.

“Farewell to our dear and brilliant musician and composer Paulinho Camafeu. He was one of the greats of Axé. He made so many wonderful and important songs for us. Paulinho left a legacy of struggle and beauty. #paulinhocamafeu #farewell”, she wrote.

“I hope I welcome you with open arms. Paulinho Camafeu, my partner of several successes. Rest in peace, friend”.

“White if you knew the value that black people have… Yesterday, Bahian music lost one of its great composers, Ilê Aiyê lost the composer of his first successful song. In 2019 we had the honor of honoring him in life, with the theme of our carnival. The great Paulinho Camafeu will be missed! May Orum receive him with lots of applause, he deserves it!!”.

“Coming home now, coming from Mangangá over Pau Miúdo, where I spoke about the legacy of Paulinho Camaféu. Now I received this news, which is very sad for my heart.

Paulinho was a light for the musicality of the Afro block. He was the one who first asked, sang, inquired and revolutionized the history of the Afro block in the 70s. The greatest musical expression of black Carnival known as Ilê Aiyê, won as a trophy and legacy, the song “Que Bloco é Esse”, which he helped to inspire Gilberto Gil creating the Refavela project. Gil was not only inspired, but also recorded the song of that young man named Paulinho Camafeu, who would one day be his friend.

Paulinho wrote hundreds of songs talking about protest, love, friendship. And with several partners, he helped build the musical movement in Bahia called Axé. Songs such as Vale, Fricote, Meu Cabelo Duro é Assim, Deboche, Menina do Cateretê and Samba da Rita, the latter in partnership with me (Tonho Materia). Paulinho leaves an immense legacy. Go with God my friend and partner. You will be an eternal man. #lutoapaulinhocamafeu”.

“Bahia is in mourning for the passing of master Paulinho Camafeu, who left us at the age of 73. His name will go down in history as an icon of our culture and one of the great composers of Bahian music. Fatinha and I sympathize with family members, fans and friends. Camafeu, present!”.

“Rest and go in peace, my dear friend.”

“Many good people leaving the scene! Paulinho Camafeu was one of the great names, who shone with his songs and added a lot to the strong music of Bahia. Rest a warrior artist!”.

