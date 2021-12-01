Artur Nogueira’s Health promotes the “Get Knowing” campaign to diagnose syphilis and HIV

from the newsroom

On World AIDS Day (December 1), Artur Nogueira’s Health Department will start the 2021 statewide campaign “Fique Sabendo”. December 10th, except Saturdays and Sundays.

The aim of the campaign is to carry out rapid tests for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B and C, enabling access to tests with guaranteed confidentiality, safety and, later, treatment. Therefore, making the diagnosis and treating the disease is a way to prevent transmission.

The tests will be made available on demand at the health post units in São João dos Pinheiros; Jardim do Lago; Blumenau; Rural; Terezinha Vicensotti; Child Heart; Highland; Saint Vincent; Good garden; Sacilotto and Workers/Ipês.

The campaign is carried out by the IST/Aids-SP Training and Reference Center in conjunction with municipalities in the state, and has the support of the Department of Prison Administration and the Primary Care area.

About the “Get Knowing” campaign

Stay Knowing is a mobilization to encourage HIV testing and aims to raise awareness of the importance of taking the test. This campaign takes place throughout the state of São Paulo and is now in its 14th edition. This year, 622 municipalities will be participating in the mobilization.

