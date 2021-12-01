asteroid bigger than Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit this month

The American Space Agency (NASA) has warned that a asteroid larger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit on December 11th. The giant space rock named Asteroid 4660 Nereus is 492 feet long (approximately 150 meters) and will reach about 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometers) from Earth, making it “potentially dangerous” .

Despite this, NASA said there is no reason to panic, as the giant rock not on a collision course with the planet. The expectation of the American agency is that the 4660 Nereus is 2.4 million miles from Earth, a distance 10 times greater than the existence between the Earth and the Moon. The information is from the New York Post.

According to criteria adopted by NASA, anything that passes 120 million miles from Earth is considered a Near-Earth Object (NEO). In this way, the Asteroid 4660 Nereus is as close as the others that pass by the planet.

The asteroid was classified as “potentially dangerous” because, also according to NASA guidelines, any space object that reaches 4.65 million miles will be considered this way.

Astronomer Eleanor Helin spotted a gigantic boulder in space in 1982 and this was the first time the 4660 Nereus had been sighted. Is it over there passes through the Earth frequently and because of its size – since a small change in trajectory could mean a terrestrial disaster – the possibility of deviating the object’s course was considered.

For this, the Hayabusa spacecraft would be used in an action that would involve both NASA and the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA). The mission aborted after both agencies opted for Asteroid 25143 Itokawa as part of the Dual Asteroid Redirection Test.

