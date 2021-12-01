At 73, Paulinho Camafeu dies, composer recorded by Gil, Fafá and Bell | celebrities



Paulinho Camafeu – Disclosure

Published 11/30/2021 12:00 | Updated 11/30/2021 12:29 PM

Rio – Singer and composer Paulinho Camafeu died aged 73 this Monday, in Salvador, Bahia, as a result of heart problems. Camafeu was one of the forerunners of axé music, being the author of classics of Bahian music such as “Ilê Aiyê” (Que Bloco é Esse?), “Afoxé Badauê”, and “Menina do Cateretê”, besides introducing a mixture of Brazilian and Africans on the agenda.

Recently, Camafeu was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the city to undergo hemodialysis. On the 23rd, admitted to Hospital do Subúrbio, in the capital of Bahia, he suffered a heart attack and his health worsened. On November 25, he suffered another cardiac arrest and, since then, the condition was considered serious, according to information from TV Bahia.

musical relevance

Camafeu’s story is intertwined with that of Bahian music. Owner of mocking lyrics full of double meanings, he opened doors for other black artists in the music of Bahia, the state with the largest black population in the country. Like Luiz Caldas, one of his main partners, Camafeu is one of the forerunners of axé music.

Camafeu’s other partners were Bell Marques and Carlinhos Brown. It was recorded by important names in MPB, such as Gilberto Gil, O Rappa, Chiclete com Banana, Daúde, Sandra de Sá, Margareth Menezes, Durval Lelys and Timbalada. His composition, “New Delhi”, in the voice of Fafá de Belém, is considered an anthem of peace.

Tributes

Artists from all over the country paid tribute to the icon of axé. “Farewell to our dear and brilliant musician and composer Paulinho Camafeu. He was one of the greats of Axé. He made so many wonderful and important songs for us. Paulinho left a legacy of fight and beauty. #paulinhocamafeu #farewell”, Daniela Mercury.

His writing partners, Gil and Luiz Caldas also revered the master’s memory. “We lost Paulinho Camafeu, our dear friend who gave me the pleasure of recording this song”, wrote Gilberto Gil on Instagram Stories. “I wish I could welcome you with open arms. Paulinho Camafeu, my partner of several successes. Rest in peace, friend,” said Caldas.

“The Bahian music yesterday lost one of its great composers, Ilê Aiyê lost the composer of his first successful song. In 2019 we had the honor of honoring him in life, with the theme of our carnival. The great Paulinho Camafeu will do it What’s missing! That Orum receives him with a lot of applause, he deserves it”, wrote Bloco Ilê Aye on social networks.