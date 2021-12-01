At Alvorada, Bolsonaro and evangelicals map Mendonça’s votes

On the eve of the Senate hearing, President Jair Bolsonaro will receive today at the Alvorada Palace his nominee for the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, and evangelical leaders who occupied Brasília today for a face-to-face with senators who will vote on Wednesday whether or not he should assume a court seat. The meeting will be restricted to religious and will serve to map the vows. Today, at least 72 evangelical leaders were in Brasília, according to an account by the Evangelical Parliamentary Front. They were the main electoral cables in Mendonça on Saturday’s eve, visiting senators and asking them for votes. The PL leadership in the Senate, the party Bolsonaro joined today, has become the group’s bunker. 1 in 12 Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, joined the Liberal Party (PL) on November 30, 2021. See other possible candidates for president in 2022 Credit: Alan Santos/PR

two in 12 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

3 in 12 Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

4 in 12 Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR

5 in 12 João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

6 in 12 Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

7 in 12 Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic Credit: José Dias/PR

8 in 12 Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

9 in 12 Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

10 in 12 José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

11 in 12 Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies

12 in 12 Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Even a monitoring of the steps of the president of the Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, was carried out to find out if he intends in any way to prevent the vote from taking place in the collegiate body this Wednesday. There are fears that he could suspend the session or prolong it so as to make a vote in plenary unfeasible this week.

Alcolumbre met with Bolsonaro this Monday and, according to sources at the Palácio do Planalto, told him that he was still working against Mendonça and that if Boslonaro chose another name, he would easily pass. Sought, the advisor of Mendonça did not manifest. Officially, Alcolumbre did not comment either.

In the accounts of evangelicals, there are at least 50 votes in favor of Mendonça. 41 are needed. Alcolumbre’s interlocutors, however, say that the vote is tight and unpredictable. This Tuesday, evangelicals were still seeking support from the largest opposition party, the PT, Mendonça, under the argument that it would be a gesture by the party to the religious segment on the eve of an election year. Evangelical leaders strongly support Bolsonaro, but according to polls the majority evangelical voter should vote for the PT.

This Tuesday, Mendonça spoke with members of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and, of course, the National Congress, as well as evangelical leaders. Of the four senators who did not want to receive him –Renan Calheiros, Jorge Kajuru, Cid Gomes and Davi Alcolumbre–, one, Cid, signaled that he would speak with him today, which was seen as a relevant gesture by the opposition.