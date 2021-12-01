At Alvorada, Bolsonaro and evangelicals map Mendonça’s votes

On the eve of the Senate hearing, President Jair Bolsonaro will receive today at the Alvorada Palace his nominee for the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, and evangelical leaders who occupied Brasília today for a face-to-face with senators who will vote on Wednesday whether or not he should assume a court seat.
The meeting will be restricted to religious and will serve to map the vows. Today, at least 72 evangelical leaders were in Brasília, according to an account by the Evangelical Parliamentary Front. They were the main electoral cables in Mendonça on Saturday’s eve, visiting senators and asking them for votes. The PL leadership in the Senate, the party Bolsonaro joined today, has become the group’s bunker.
Even a monitoring of the steps of the president of the Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, was carried out to find out if he intends in any way to prevent the vote from taking place in the collegiate body this Wednesday. There are fears that he could suspend the session or prolong it so as to make a vote in plenary unfeasible this week.
Alcolumbre met with Bolsonaro this Monday and, according to sources at the Palácio do Planalto, told him that he was still working against Mendonça and that if Boslonaro chose another name, he would easily pass. Sought, the advisor of Mendonça did not manifest. Officially, Alcolumbre did not comment either.
In the accounts of evangelicals, there are at least 50 votes in favor of Mendonça. 41 are needed. Alcolumbre’s interlocutors, however, say that the vote is tight and unpredictable. This Tuesday, evangelicals were still seeking support from the largest opposition party, the PT, Mendonça, under the argument that it would be a gesture by the party to the religious segment on the eve of an election year. Evangelical leaders strongly support Bolsonaro, but according to polls the majority evangelical voter should vote for the PT.
This Tuesday, Mendonça spoke with members of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and, of course, the National Congress, as well as evangelical leaders. Of the four senators who did not want to receive him –Renan Calheiros, Jorge Kajuru, Cid Gomes and Davi Alcolumbre–, one, Cid, signaled that he would speak with him today, which was seen as a relevant gesture by the opposition.
