At the end of his contract with Palmeiras, Felipe Melo enters Fluminense’s sights for 2022 | soccer

After trying to hire Daniel Alves in September, the Fluminense he already has another “medallion” in his sights: it is Felipe Melo, who is at the end of his contract with Palmeiras and should not continue at Allianz Parque. O ge found that the board of directors sees the midfielder, two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América, with the ideal profile to lead the Tricolor in 2022 and has already made an initial survey of the 38-year-old player.

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo has collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. He even renewed his contract in 2019, but the Maurício Galiotte administration, which ends on December 15, chose not to extend the contract again and leave the decision to the next president, Leila Pereira.

Leila was elected on the 20th and never hid her admiration for Felipe Melo, but said that the decision on the renewal would be supported by the technical committee. Behind the scenes, however, the trend is that the change of management does not influence a change of scenery from the steering wheel, who awaits a meeting with the board and his manager.

Felipe Melo has already publicly expressed his desire to renew with Palmeiras, but he does not close the doors to surveys by other teams. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, the player also had his name speculated in 2021 in the country to Inter, in addition to Boca Juniors and Estudiantes in Argentina.

Fluminense is looking for a “husk” defensive midfielder on the market and, in addition to Felipe Melo’s experience and leadership, most often as captain, he also has another feature highly valued by the tricolor board: the versatility to play another role. At Palmeiras, for example, it had been frequently used by coach Abel Ferreira as a defender.

Fluminense is still waiting for the end of the Brazilian Championship to chart the course for 2022, but, depending on itself in the last two rounds to qualify for the Libertadores, the board has already been mapping the market looking for reinforcements. The left-back Cristiano, from Sheriff, Moldova, highlighted in the Champions League group stage, is also of interest to the club.

