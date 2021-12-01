Atlas: Lula extends advantage and Moro takes third place, taking votes from Doria, Bolsonaro and Ciro | present

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) increased his advantage over his opponents in the 2022 electoral race, according to a survey by the Political Atlas released on Tuesday. If the election were today, Lula would have 42.8% of the voting intentions, against 31.5% for Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The entry of former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) into the dispute messed up the so-called third way, dividing the preference of anti-PT voters. Moro took third position, with 13.7% of the votes, taking a share of the votes from Bolsonaro, but also from Ciro Gomes (PDT) ―in fourth position with 6.1% of the votes― and João Doria (PSDB) .

Doria, confirmed toucan candidate after the previews this weekend, was the candidate who lost the most with the arrival of the former judge. “Moro’s electorate is an anti-PT base, supporter of Lava Jato, who sees the former judge as a hero and seeks a candidate more to the center”, says political scientist Andrei Roman, CEO of Atlas. “This result reflects the moment of Doria, who was already having difficulty taking off and had troubled previews with her split party”, he says.

Doria won a narrow victory in the party’s caucuses finalized on the 27th of November. It won by a small difference in votes ―53.99% against 44.66% of governor Eduardo Leite. While Doria is tasked with reconstituting internal relationships and convincing his own peers that he is a viable option, Moro moves forward as a third way. “It’s the first time a candidate has scored above 10 points in the time series,” highlights Roman.

The online survey, carried out with 4,401 people between the 27th and 29th of November, asked what the election would be like in a scenario without Moro, to understand the impact of the arrival of the former judge on the candidates. Only Lula maintains his position unchanged. Bolsonaro would jump to 34.3% of voting intentions ― a difference of almost 3 percentage points (pp); while Ciro would go to 8.5% (+2.4 pp); and Doria would rise to 5.7% (+4 pp)

“Until then, Bolsonaro had no competition,” says Roman. The president had been losing ground in the electoral race for his own role in the government. Bolsonaro’s approval reached its lowest rate since the beginning of 2019: 65.3% of Brazilians reject their government, while only 29.3% approve of his performance in the presidency, as shown by the Atlas survey, carried out by AtlasIntel, released on the day November 29th.

The survey also points out that for 59.7% of the population, the manager’s management is bad or very bad, while 19% classify it as excellent or good. The fall comes amidst the economic crisis that has hit the country: 59% of those interviewed pointed to issues such as corruption, unemployment, inflation, social inequality and poverty as some of the main problems in Brazil. “Moro appears as an alternative for part of this Pocket Narist base that is disappointed with the Government”, says Roman.

second shift

In a second round scenario, the poll shows that Lula wins all candidates: with 50.5% of voting intentions in a dispute against Bolsonaro; 46.4% of the votes against Moro; 42.3% against Ciro; and 47.2% against Doria. The number of white and null voters is still high in the scenarios where Lula competes with Moro, Ciro and Doria, which shows that the voter is still in doubt.

In the case of a dispute between Bolsonaro and the other candidates in the second round, the current president loses by all, except João Doria, with whom he had a technical tie.

Moro’s performance shows a positive recall of the former minister, who left the scene in 2019 and went to a consultancy in the United States. There was always an expectation as to whether he would embrace an electoral campaign, which was confirmed on November 10 in his affiliation with Podemos, when he profiled himself as a pre-candidate to lead the third way.

But his advance in research also exposes the campaign mistakes of the pedestist Ciro Gomes, whose marketer is João Santana. Ciro assumed a confrontational stance with the PT in search of votes in the pocketbook. Atlas’ research reveals a flaw in this calculation, as Atlas votes are volatile and migrate to Moro.

Voter Profile

The poll shows that 7% of voters who said they voted for Bolsonaro in the last election now intend to vote for Lula. The PT is also attracting 40% of those who declared they voted blank or null and 48% of those who did not turn up in the 2018 election — when 42 million voters chose not to vote for any of the candidates. This audience could have changed the course of the last election, as Bolsonaro had 57.7 million Fernando Haddad (PT) votes, 47 million.

Moro is also attracting an important share of former scholarship holders: 18% of those who voted for the current president in 2018 say they will now vote for him. The former judge is also the bet of 22% of voters who voted null white and 20% who did not appear in the last election. Moro’s voter is quite balanced in terms of gender and education. However, the former judge has the preference of people over 35 and the richest: 30% of voters with income above 10,000 reais intend to vote for the former judge.

The PT is a strong candidate among women (49% of voters say they vote for Lula), the majority of the public with elementary education (45%) and high school (46%); residents of the Northeast region (51%); and income of up to 2,000 reais (56%) ― a reflection of the Bolsa Família income transfer program, which ended in the current administration with the creation of Auxílio Brasil. Despite being a veteran politician, Lula attracts a young audience: 46% of voters aged 16 to 24 intend to vote for the former president.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, is preferred by male voters (39%), well divided between those with elementary, secondary and higher education. The president stands out among 37% of residents in the Southeast and 35% in the Midwest. Most of its voters have an income between 2,000 and 3,000 reais (40%), are evangelical (47%) and are over 35 years old. Bolsonaro maintains a loyal following: 65% of those who voted for the president in the last election plan to repeat the vote.

