Atlético-MG has a smooth boarding to catch Bahia in a possible title match: “It’s Battle” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG finished, this Wednesday morning, the preparation to face Bahia, on Thursday, at Fonte Nova, at 18:00 (GMT). The training session was closed and the club’s advisors did not release any information.
Galo embarks for Salvador — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca/TV Globo
After the activity, Galo went to Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, to embark for Salvador. The president of the club, Sérgio Coelho was present at the boarding and went with the delegation to Bahia. Despite being very close to the title, the president maintained the caution of a complicated game.
– We are going to a difficult journey (…). We’re not going to party, we’re going into an uphill battle. Anxiety exists in everyone, including the Bahia team as well, each one has its own difficulty – said the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho.
The only supporter present at the boarding was the “Illustrious” Mr. Laerte, who is always accompanying the team.
– The heart is racing here, but we have to control our nerves. God willing, everything will be all right, the president has worked a lot, Professor Cuca along with his companions, slowly we are arriving. From grain to grain, the chicken fills the ground – said Mr. Laerte, 80 years old.
Senhor Laerte, “illustrious” Galo fan, is the only one present on boarding Atlético-MG — Photo: Maria Claudia Bonutti/TV Globo
Galo boarded at Terminal 3 at Confins International Airport, but at Terminal 2 the demonstration of support for the Alvinegra team was already apparent. On the check-in panel, the traditional scream of the season was printed (see video below):
“Come on, let’s go Galo, win the Brazilian”
O ge found that the ad was paid for by Atlético-MG.
Atlético-MG has 78 points and can seal the Brazilian title in case of victory over Bahia on Thursday. Bahia fights against relegation, with 40 points, in 17th position.
The absences from Alvinegra for this match are Jair, Allan and Diego Costa are suspended and Réver, in the medical department. None of them boarded for Salvador.