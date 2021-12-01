Author of ‘Um Olhar do Paraíso’ apologizes to a man wrongfully convicted of his rape and imprisoned for 16 years – Monet

+



American writer Alice Sebold (Photo: Getty Images)

American writer Alice Sebold released a public apology to the man who spent 16 years wrongfully imprisoned for her rape in May 1981. Jackson, Sebold shared his post with apologies directed to Anthony Broadwater on his Medium platform page.

The release of Sebold’s apology comes nearly ten days after Broadwater is cleared of all charges against him. Now 61, he was imprisoned for the crime committed against the writer between 1983 and 1999. The author dealt with his rape in her autobiography, ‘Lucky’, published in 1999 and currently being adapted to audiovisual format for Netflix – not yet premiere preview.

Sebold wrote in his apology: “I want to tell Anthony Broadwater that I’m really sorry and deeply sorry for what you’ve been through. I regret most of all that the life you could have led was unjustly stolen from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will. Of the many things I wish for you, I hope above all that you and your family have the time and privacy to heal.”

Lucky book cover, autobiography by Alice Sebold (Photo: Publicity)

The author wrote that, as an “eight-year-old traumatized rape victim,” she chose to place her faith in the American legal system, something that now, nearly 40 years after Broadwater’s conviction, she regrets.

“I am grateful that justice has finally been done to Mr. Broadwater, but the fact is, 40 years ago, he became another young black man brutalized by our flawed legal system. I will always feel sorry for what was done to him. these last days to understand how this could have happened.”

The author closes by saying: “I will continue to struggle with the role I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to prison. I will also fight the fact that my rapist will likely never be known, may have continued to rape other women, and will certainly never serve the same time in prison as Mr. Broadwater did.”

Actress Saoirse Ronan in a scene from Um Olhar no Paraíso (2009) (Photo: Reproduction)

In an interview with the New York Times, Broadwater responded to Sebold’s apology. He said he felt “grateful and relieved” for the text she shared: “It took a lot of courage, and I think she is brave and is weathering the storm like me. Making that statement is a strong thing for her to do, I understand that she was a victim and I was also a victim.”

Broadwater was informed of the US court ruling in a New York state court on 22 November. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said at the hearing: “I will not tarnish this procedure by saying ‘I’m sorry.’ That’s not enough. This should never have happened.”

Sebold reported in ‘Lucky’ that he was abused in 1981 when he was starting his studies at Syracuse University. She said a black man attacked her as she walked home through a park near her campus. Months later, the author was approached in the street by an individual she thought was the criminal.

She decided to go to the police and a police officer suggested that the stranger might be Broadwater. When agents arrested the man and introduced him to other individuals so that Sebold could do a criminal recon, the writer named another individual as the rapist. She only named Broadwater as the criminal when she was testifying in court.

Writer Alice Sebold (Photo: Getty Images)

Authorities condemned Broadwater using not only the author’s identification but also a microscopic analysis of hair whose method is now disapproved of – scientific advances have shown that the examination carried out in the 1980s is unreliable.

What also helped in the review of the 1982 criminal case was the adaptation of ‘Lucky’. Tim Mucciante, who had been cast as executive producer on the project, was puzzled by Broadwater’s conviction when he received the first draft of the script, as it looked very different from the version reported by Sebold in her biography. “I started snooping around and trying to find out what really happened,” he told the Associated Press agency.

Although he abandoned the production, Mucciante felt so involved in the story that he decided to hire a private detective to investigate it. With the new investigation – and the review of scientific analysis of the hairline evidence – they were able to determine Broadwater’s innocence more than 20 years after he completed his unfair sentence behind bars.

