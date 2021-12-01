Automatic debit, approximation and installment payment: see what BC plans for Pix

Created a year ago, Pix, an instant payments system launched by the Central Bank, has already been used more than 1.6 billion times and has handled more than R$4 trillion. The tool became popular and, according to the latest statistics released by the BC, from September 2021, the transactions made by Pix surpass those carried out by slips, TEDs, DOCs and checks added together.

Since its launch, the tool has gone through some modifications and advances. The most recent news were Pix Saque and Pix Troco, which debuted on November 29th. The modality allows users to withdraw or receive as change the cash value of a payment with Pix in an establishment such as a bakery, supermarket or even a small shop in the neighborhood.

But everything indicates that the Pix news should not stop there. The Central Bank has already announced two updates for 2022 and confirmed the CNN Brasil Business which has plans to implement other modes of use in the future.

For the next year, BC is planning to implement updates to Pix Cobrança and launch automatic debit to Pix.

The Central Bank stated that, in the first, the update begins to allow integration through a standardized file, facilitating batch payments. Currently, explains the bank, the integration takes place through the Pix API, standardized by BC.

Rodrigoh Henriques, leader of financial innovations at Fenasbac (National Federation of Central Bank Server Associations), explains that each bank has a standardization of remittance and return files and, with standardization, companies that carry out these types of transactions will benefit and will have the job simplified.

In addition, the implementation of Pix Cobrança with maturities for payment at a future date, which may include interest, fines, additions, discounts and other rebates, has already been concluded.

“Pix Cobrança becomes very similar to the bank slip, but with advantages: it is instantaneous, so it doesn’t need three working days to pay, and can be paid at any time,” says Rodrigoh.

As for Pix automatic debit, the Central Bank said it will implement the function “to facilitate recurring payments”.

on the radar

Using Pix without internet should be the next feature announced by the Central Bank. According to the entity, there are already advanced studies and discussions with the industry about a way of initiation by QR Code generated by the payer in offline mode, which will enable payment when the user is not connected.

However, BC explains that for the product to be launched “it is necessary that the use of QR Codes is better assimilated by the population”. There is still no defined date for the availability of the functionality.

Another function that may be available soon is the possibility of payment in installments with Pix. BC emphasizes that this modality is still under internal study and has no launch date either.

As is already possible with some credit and debit cards, the Central Bank also revealed that it is studying the possibility of implementing Pix by approximation.

“Pix by proximity will be the end of that journey. Pix by QR Code is good, but it loses to debit card proximity, for example. When that happens, we will have the best and safest instant payment in the world”, says Rodrigoh.

However, there are still no details about the technology and no defined date for the provision of services.

Finally, the Central Bank also confirmed that it is studying the possibility of carrying out international transactions through Pix, something that should take more time, as it involves different systems from different countries and there is still no defined timetable for this. “[O BC] is closely following interconnection experiences under development in other jurisdictions,” the bank told CNN Brasil Business.