Azos Startup Receives $10 Million to Expand Life Insurance Offer – Link

The startup Azos announces this Tuesday, 30, a contribution of US$ 10 million to expand the product of life insurance of insurtech (name given to technology companies in the insurance industry). The company’s goal is to use the check to launch a smartphone app and connect brokers to the platform, continuing the company’s expansion.

The investment round was led by Dutch fund Prosus (which recently invested in Movile, which owns iFood), with the participation of Argentinian Kaszek Ventures and Brazilian Maya Capital and Propel, who had already participated in a $2 seed check .2 million in 2020, responsible for putting the Azos operation on its feet.

Now, the startup, founded in July 2020, wants to take advantage of the growth of the life insurance industry, a movement driven by the covid pandemic. According to the most recent monthly report by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP), the regulatory body on the subject, until September 2021, the segment accumulated R$ 17 billion in life insurance policy contracts, higher than the R$ 14 billion in the same period 2020.

“People are more open to life insurance and are more proactive when it comes to getting it,” he tells state the CEO of Azos, Rafael Cló, who sees more people concerned about leaving resources for their dependents (such as children and spouses) in the event of death. In addition to the life model, the startup has insurance for total disability due to accident and serious illnesses, such as cancer or stroke.

Cló says that Azos’ differential in the market is the agility in contracting policies (in up to 10 minutes, guarantees startup), lower cost, limit of up to R$ 2 million for premiums and, mainly, the possibility of contracting the service by human brokers — a rare move when other tech companies try to cut middlemen out of the process to reduce costs.

Rafael Cló is the CEO and one of the founders of the insurance startup Azos

“We want the contracting experience to frustrate the client as little as possible, and that’s why we have people prepared to do this treatment. Not everything can be solved digitally”, says Cló. In addition, he cites that the public is driven out of the market by traditional insurers who, he says, are betting on profitability and high inefficiency, making the matter arid for non-experts and demanding the need for specialists. “The broker still has a consultative role in the Brazilian’s planning.”

Azos intends to get even closer to these brokers, boosting a startup portal dedicated to these professionals, who can “digitize” themselves through, make hires faster and take classes to improve sales. The company currently has a waiting list of over 500 brokers who want to join the platform.

“Right now, we only allow the broker to enter the platform if he is referred by someone else, but we are opening access to ensure a better experience for everyone”, says Cló.