Beautician fights boyfriend on cell phone and burns client’s face

A beautician from Antalya, Turkey, got distracted while fighting with her boyfriend over her cell phone and burned a client’s face during a laser facial rejuvenation procedure. Victim of the accident, Asli Ilhan, 42, was left with permanent marks and scars on her face and decided to sue the clinic.

The case took place in November last year, but just this month the Turkish Courts defined a fine of an amount equivalent to R$ 1,465. Attorney Suleyman Kesici, responsible for Ilhan’s defense, considered the punishment lenient.

“We think the penalty for burning a person’s face in a way that leaves obvious marks is not a court fine,” he told The Sun.

The victim tells that he went to the salon for a second session of the aesthetic treatment. Everything was going normally until the moment when the beautician, whose name was not revealed, began to argue with her boyfriend on her cell phone. As a result, Ilhan felt his face burn, an experience he described as “terrible”.

The woman even went to the pharmacy to look for some way to alleviate the situation, but nothing was efficient to contain the formation of scars. As a result, she was left with permanent marks on her face and, since then, she has suffered from a series of emotional problems.

“People make mistakes, but I paid a high price,” lamented Ilhan. “I’m facing a bigger problem than having saggy skin right now. I have a lot of problems because of these marks on my face. I feel terrible.”

Dissatisfied with the result, the Turkish sought another aesthetic clinic to try to reduce the negative effects. The new procedure, however, worsened the condition of the face.