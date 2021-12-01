Belarus threatens to stockpile Russia’s nuclear weapons if NATO brings arsenal to Poland | World

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday (30) that he will offer his country to stockpile Russia’s nuclear weapons if NATO takes its arsenal to Poland.

In an interview with the RIA agency, the Belarusian leader responded to a statement made by the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that he would take arms to the west of Germany.

the norwegian Jens Stoltenberg he said that was one of the possibilities if the German government refused to store nuclear material within its borders.

“[Neste caso] I will offer Putin to return nuclear weapons to Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus: 8 points to understand crisis with thousands of immigrants on EU border

Belarus threatens to close pipeline that supplies Europe amidst migration crisis

Several European authorities have sharply criticized the Lukashenko regime, accusing Belarus of taking migrants to the Polish border in an attempt to destabilize the bloc.

Thousands of people have been blocked for a few months on the Belarus-Polish border, the gateway to the European Union.

Western countries cause the Belarus government to have provoked the migration crisis in retaliation for the sanctions imposed against the Executive of Alexander Lukashenko after the repression of the demonstrations.

Belarus denies that it created the crisis and criticizes the European Union for not receiving migrants.

Russian Troop Movements Near Ukraine

Tension between Russia and Ukraine increases after military exercises

In recent weeks, the United States, the European Union and NATO have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine, raising fears of an eventual invasion, which the Russian government denies.

The director of the Ukrainian army’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Sunday that Russia had deployed 92,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine, in preparation for an offensive that could take place in late January or early February.