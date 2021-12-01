Bet made in Afonso Cláudio, in ES, hits the 15 tens of Lotofácil

A bet made in Afonso Cláudio hit the 15 dozen of Lotofácil drawn this Monday (29). Credit: Reproduction

According to Italian legend, eating a gnocchi on the 29th of each month usually brings luck and money to those who follow this tradition in the European country. In Afonso Cláudio, a city with strong Italian colonization in the Serrana region of Espírito Santo, it is not known, so far, if a resident of the municipality, who corrected the 15 numbers of the competition. 2384 da Lotofácil, this Monday night (29), he ate the dish, but it is a fact that he woke up satisfied.

It is true that the money will not arrive in large quantities as the “fortune gnocchi” suggests, but the Christmas and New Year’s supper will be more plentiful. His success yielded BRL 21,966.33. In addition to the lucky Afonso-Claudiense, another 37 bets spiked the 15 dozen and will also pocket the same amount of the federal lottery.



01:38 Bet placed on Afonso Cláudio hits the 15 tens of Lotofácil Your browser does not support audio elements.



The numbers drawn were 01, 03, 04, 05, 07, 09, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. Another 2,114 bets matched 14 numbers, while 22,584 bettors scored 13 matches.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket, and wins a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50. The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, always at 8pm.