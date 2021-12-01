Bethesda unveils concept art and details Starfield’s gameplay in new video

Video is the first in a documentary series about the company’s new game

This Tuesday (30) Bethesda released the first video of its new documentary series Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit. The seven-minute video features a conversation between Todd Howard, director of Bethesda, Angela Browder, studio director, and Matt Carofano, art director. The three reveal new conceptual arts, as well as comment a little on gameplay.

According to Howard, the game is being developed with space as an environment for maximum human exploration. Recently, the Bethesda director has already commented a little on how the development of Starfield and the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises is going.

In the first video in the documentary series, Howard comments that video games can bring a sense of pride that no other entertainment medium can. For Bethesda, Starfield is being developed as an expansive world where players can enjoy their universe for years to come.

I think we underestimate how long people play for. Look at Skyrim, we’ve been here for 10 years and he’s still alive. It changes how you want to create something. – Todd Howard

Crumbs about Gameplay

Very little is revealed about the gameplay, or in reality, nothing is officially revealed. However, when watching the video paying attention, it is possible to capture some messages and motivations that provide details of what we can expect from the game.



Howard comments that, for him, it’s essential the first-person view, in addition to being possible to interact with all the objects in the scenario. In Starfield, the food, the toys, the stories in books, everything is being built so that players can interact. THE Space exploration is the main focus of the game.

In addition, Bethesda says it is developing Starfield to be a realistic vision of space exploration. Thus, being able to observe the different scenarios and how the game universe behaves is essential for immersion in the game.

starfield will be released November 11, 2022, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, which is also available on the Xbox Game Pass. Although this is the first video in the documentary series, it’s good not to keep expectations too high, as the first gameplay video may take a while to be revealed.



Source: GamesRadar, Bethesda