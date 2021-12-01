BH has a hail alert; it rains heavily in some regions of the capital – Gerais

Civil Defense issued an alert for the risk of hail in Belo Horizonte in the next two hours and there is already a record in Venda Nova. It rained again heavily this Tuesday afternoon (30/11) in the Venda Nova region, in Pampulha and in the Northeast region. Precipitation is weak in the Center-South, Northwest and West.
Until 3:00 pm, there was no related occurrence recorded.
alerts
Residents of Belo Horizonte can receive alerts on the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS.
To register, just send a text message with your street zip code to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent in sequence. The service is free of charge.
The population can also follow the alerts and recommendations of the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Protection through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the public channel of Telegram at the address: Defesacivilbh.
Recommendation
- Have a planned, safe place where you and your family can stay in case of hail;
- Do not stay in open areas such as football fields, tennis courts and parking lots;
- Don’t stay on top of hills, tops of buildings, telephone and power line towers;
- Never take shelter or park under trees;
- Try to park in a safe and covered place.