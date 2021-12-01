BioNTech CEO says vaccine likely to protect against severe cases of Ômicron

Ugur Sahin said there will be tests to confirm the effectiveness of the immunization and said he is more concerned about people who have not yet been vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech should protect the population against serious cases caused by the Ômicron variant, in the assessment of BioNTech CEO, Ugur Sahin. “We believe that people are likely to have substantial protection against serious diseases caused by Ômicron,” he told Reuters. According to Sahin, it is not yet clear whether new vaccines against Ômicron will be needed, but BioNTech is already working on an improved version of its immunizer and will carry out tests on people who have received two or three doses to assess whether the antibodies found inactivate the mutation of the coronavirus.

“In my opinion, there is no reason to be particularly concerned. The only thing that worries me at the moment is the fact that there are people who have not received any vaccines,” Sahin said. This Tuesday afternoon, 30, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) confirmed two cases of the Ômicron variant in Brazil, both in the city of São Paulo. The genetic sequencing of the viruses was performed by the Hospital Albert Einstein and confirmed by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz.

*With information from Reuters.