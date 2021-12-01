Bitcoin market opens trading for Solana (SOL), the biggest competitor of Ethereum (ETH)

The cryptocurrency broker Mercado Bitcoin announced the pre-listing of Solana (SOL) on its platform this Monday (29). The SOL token, with a market value of US$ 63 billion, is the fifth largest asset in the crypto market and one of the highlights of the year in terms of valuation. The altcoin of Ethereum’s competitor blcockchian has already appreciated 177% in the last quarter

According to the Bitcoin Market publication on its social networks, as it is a “pre-listing”, the user can only buy and sell SOL. For altcoin, the company added, the withdrawal and deposit functions will only be activated next week, from 12/7.

In the publication, the broker highlights in numbers SOL’s performance in recent months. In the last quarter alone, the post describes, it was 177.46%; in the year, an increase of 11217.89%. At the time of the text, Solana’s quotation on the MB platform is around R$ 1,200.00.

In the general market, according to Coinmarketcap data, altcoin is traded at US$ 208, with a valuation of approximately 10% in the last 24 hours, which erases weekend losses and returns to maintain its price at the same level as the last week, above the important level of US$200. Earlier this month, the SOL hit around US$260, its highest price since its launch.

Last week, Mercado Bitcoin also included Dogecoin in its platform in the same pre-listing modality. DOGE is one of the cryptocurrencies that has risen in recent months with the help of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who is a fan of the cryptocurrency meme.

Solana Cryptocurrency

What is special about Solana? When it comes to dapps, speed matters — as evidenced by the obstacles facing the Ethereum network. However, Solana does not suffer from these issues because of its high-throughput architecture.

Solana claims to be a blockchain capable of processing more than 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) at full load, which would make it the fastest blockchain in operation.

For perspective purposes, it’s almost a thousand times faster than the Bitcoin network (whose maximum throughput is between 5 and 7 TPS) and over three thousand times faster than Ethereum (whose maximum throughput is around 15 TPS).