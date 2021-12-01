Bitcoin market opens trading for Solana (SOL), the biggest competitor of Ethereum (ETH)

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Bitcoin market opens trading for Solana (SOL), the biggest competitor of Ethereum (ETH) 7 Views

The cryptocurrency broker Mercado Bitcoin announced the pre-listing of Solana (SOL) on its platform this Monday (29). The SOL token, with a market value of US$ 63 billion, is the fifth largest asset in the crypto market and one of the highlights of the year in terms of valuation. The altcoin of Ethereum’s competitor blcockchian has already appreciated 177% in the last quarter

According to the Bitcoin Market publication on its social networks, as it is a “pre-listing”, the user can only buy and sell SOL. For altcoin, the company added, the withdrawal and deposit functions will only be activated next week, from 12/7.

In the publication, the broker highlights in numbers SOL’s performance in recent months. In the last quarter alone, the post describes, it was 177.46%; in the year, an increase of 11217.89%. At the time of the text, Solana’s quotation on the MB platform is around R$ 1,200.00.

In the general market, according to Coinmarketcap data, altcoin is traded at US$ 208, with a valuation of approximately 10% in the last 24 hours, which erases weekend losses and returns to maintain its price at the same level as the last week, above the important level of US$200. Earlier this month, the SOL hit around US$260, its highest price since its launch.

Last week, Mercado Bitcoin also included Dogecoin in its platform in the same pre-listing modality. DOGE is one of the cryptocurrencies that has risen in recent months with the help of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who is a fan of the cryptocurrency meme.

Solana Cryptocurrency

What is special about Solana? When it comes to dapps, speed matters — as evidenced by the obstacles facing the Ethereum network. However, Solana does not suffer from these issues because of its high-throughput architecture.

Solana claims to be a blockchain capable of processing more than 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) at full load, which would make it the fastest blockchain in operation.

For perspective purposes, it’s almost a thousand times faster than the Bitcoin network (whose maximum throughput is between 5 and 7 TPS) and over three thousand times faster than Ethereum (whose maximum throughput is around 15 TPS).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Trying to make peace with investors, Binance will draw a Dogecoin Tesla

The relationship between Binance and Dogecoin users was troubled during the month of November. Earlier …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved