Blue Mafia denies relationship with fan death and asks for ban to be revoked

Banned from football stadiums for six months, at first in Minas Gerais, the Cruzeiro Máfia Azul fans responded this Tuesday (30) in an official manner to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG). In the document, the organization asked that its suspension be revoked, based on the justification that has nothing to do with criminals who attacked a collective and killed a person in Belo Horizonte.

After Galo’s match against Fluminense, this Sunday (28), at Mineirão stadium, a bus with members of the Galoucura fans was intercepted by rival members in the Barreiro region and stoned. Eight people were injured, including a 20-year-old boy who died. know more ON HERE.

The Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) accepted the MPMG’s recommendation. According to the organ, the “temporary ban consists in the prohibition of the use, carrying and display of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument, or any object that may characterize the presence of the organized fans”. The intention is to suspend the supporters across the country. MPMG also recommended that the Blue Mafia not use its headquarters on match days, under penalty of a R$50,000 fine.

In defense, the Blue Mafia alleges that, if those involved are convicted, such penalties will not affect any institution they are involved in. “Our Federal Constitution – Major Law of the Democratic State of Law thus teaches as Fundamental Rights and Guarantees in its article 05 (we emphasize); XLV – no penalty will pass to the person of the convict, and the obligation to repair the damage and the loss order may assets to be, under the terms of the law, extended to the successors and executed against them, up to the limit of the value of the transferred assets”. informs.

Furthermore, the association denies that the suspects are its members. “It is worth noting that the events took place in a different place and far from the institution’s headquarters, at a time outside its operation, and, on a date that there was not even a game in Cruzeiro Esporte Clube. member of the Association, and, constant in their registers, as well, they weren’t even wearing Blue Mafia clothing,” he says.

“Therefore, concessive respect, the collectivity cannot be penalized for absolutely isolated and individual acts. The whole cannot be judged by the part, just as the part cannot be judged by the whole. The general cannot be judged by the apparent acts of some “, complete.

Finally, the Blue Mafia says it will work to maintain peace between the fans and reaffirms its main objective, which is to support Cruzeiro. “This organization reiterates that its sole purpose is its unrestricted support for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, a function that has been carried out diligently for 44 years, which it intends to maintain, not only for the next 06 months, but for all its still long and lasting existence. ; Finally, we reinforce that we are going to work and articulate with the responsibility exercised to us, in an attempt to reduce problems such as those presented in this Survey”, he completes.

