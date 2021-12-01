BMW Introduces New XM Concept SUV With Plug-in Hybrid Engine

THE BMW M presented a new concept car at the event Art Basel in Miami, in the United States. The model in question is the XM Concept, the first car made by the German brand’s sports division since the iconic M1. The new SUV has plug-in hybrid mechanics and, according to the Bavarian manufacturer, will be the most powerful car in the company’s history.

The concept predates the new M-line SUV that will go into production at the end of 2022, at the Spartanburg plant, in the United States. In fact, this will be the year in which the automaker will celebrate its 50th anniversary of division M. Thus, the model will mark a new era in the brand.

”The BMW Concept XM represents a complete overhaul of the high-performance car segment. This underlines BMW M GmbH’s ability to break away from established conventions and push the boundaries to offer the brand’s fans the best driving experience,” stated the BMW M GmbH CEO Franciscus van Meel, in a statement.

Disclosure/BMW

V8 and electric engines

BMW’s proposal is to bring a high-performance car, but without failing to follow the electrifiable goal. Therefore, the new XM will have an engine hybrid plug-in. In this way, he has a V8 engine and the newly developed steering system M Hybrid. Together they manage to deliver 750 horsepower and an aggressive torque of 101.9 mkgf.

In addition, according to the brand, the transmission system allows the model to reach up to 80 km of autonomy. ”The series production car – the first pure BMW M model since the legendary BMW M1 – also shows how we are approaching step-by-step electrification of our brand,” added Meel.

new age visual

According to BMW, the new SUV concept marks a new design phase for its luxury models. And it should be said that this new exclusive language brings a very futuristic and bold look.

At the front, for example, the headlights were separated into blocks that have LEDs and surround the grille, which even has a new format. In it, the ”kidney” shape is made from thicker lines, arranged horizontally. On the hood, the features are more present and aggressive, giving a more robust air to the car. The front still holds the new XM logo and large air intakes.