Bolsonaro created an unnecessary situation regarding André Mendonça, says Eliziane Gama

Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) rapporteur for the hearing of André Mendonça at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), said this Tuesday (30), in an interview with CNN, that the position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the nominee to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) is “unnecessary”.

Bolsonaro claimed in August that Mendonça made a “commitment” to “represent” an ideal in the Supreme Court. One such point would be the adoption of a prayer at the beginning of each plenary session. In addition, he would have lunch with the Chief Executive.

“Honestly, I think this speech by the President of the Republic testifies against André himself. In fact, I don’t think it’s smart on the president’s part if, in theory, he wants André’s approval. This position creates an extremely unnecessary situation, not least because there is absolutely no reason to have, for example, an approval by an authority for the Federal Supreme Court based on their religious convictions”, declared Eliziane.

According to Eliziane, the fact that Mendonça is evangelical can never be an element for a veto or approval in the hearing that will be held on Wednesday (1).

Second report obtained by the policy analyst of the CNN Thais Arbex, the senator will issue a favorable opinion for Mendonça’s approval. It is also pointed out that he will have great responsibility and commitment to the secular state and democracy

“André Mendonça, what we need to analyze about him are his technical conditions, his vast legal knowledge, what is recommended in the Constitution. I hope that there is on his part what we all stand for, which is the independence between the powers. This independence is fundamental so that we can have a clear functioning and clear balance between the institutions”, he defended.

How is the hearing of a candidate for the STF minister

Although the President of the Republic indicates a name to the STF, following the legal framework of the United States, the candidate does not have a guaranteed seat in the Court. In other words, the nominee must be approved by the absolute majority of the Federal Senate, which can bar the nomination.

Before the choice of the president goes to the Senate plenary, it is the responsibility of the CCJ of the Federal Senate to conduct the hearing, in other words, to analyze whether the nominee has notable legal knowledge to occupy the position.

The nominee is asked about several subjects in different areas: politics, legal and even personal questions.

Edson Fachin’s hearing in 2015, for example, was 12 hours long. The current STF minister was asked about issues that move the public debate, such as the reduction of legal age, LGBTQIA+ marriage and the decriminalization of abortion.

After the hearing at the CCJ, the commission issues an opinion to the plenary of the Senate, where all senators decide whether the nomination of the president of the Republic can really take place. The candidate for minister must be approved by an absolute majority of the House — at least 41 of the 81 senators.

Appointment in the Federal Official Gazette

After approval by the president’s nominee at all stages of the Senate, it is necessary to publish a decree signed by the Chief Executive in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

Then, there is the naming ceremony where the new minister must sign a term of commitment and the inaugural book. Representatives of the Three Powers – Executive, Legislative and Judiciary – participate in the event.

The new minister can inherit the thousands of cases of his predecessor. In the case of Mendonça, he would inherit the cases “in line” of Marco Aurélio Mello.

(With information from Giovanna Galvani and João de Mari, from CNN, in São Paulo and Agência Brasil)