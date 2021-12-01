Bolsonaro ‘edge’ at In Times of the Emperor epidemic to hinder Pilar · TV News

With Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the War with Paraguay (1864-1879), President Jair Bolsonaro will gain a new “face” in In Times of the Emperor. Louzada (an undisclosed actor) will act as the president to harass Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the midst of a cholera epidemic. “A little illness”, he will joke in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials have been opening fire on the politician and his main allies, like Minister Damares Alves. The deputy, by the way, acts as the alter ego of the chief executive and has even repeated one of his favorite verses — “know the truth, and the truth will set you free”.

The villain, however, has enlisted as a volunteer to face the troops of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and will be far from court during the cholera outbreak. To make up for its absence, the authors invented Louzada to snipe the government’s stance on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sars-Cov-2 virus will “disguise” itself as the choleric vibrio in the scenes that will be shown from Saturday (4). Pilar will be the first to identify the disease and propose measures that sound remarkably similar to the 21st century health crisis — such as social isolation and hand washing.

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski, incidentally, will take the issue to the health authorities, but will end up at the door. Or rather, in Louzada. “Have I already said that the president of the board doesn’t have time to listen to his faniquities because of a little illness?”, the secretary of the department will shoot.

Tonico: Jair Bolsonaro’s alter ego in history

Flu?

Louzada’s speech is a clear reference to the way Bolsonaro referred to Covid-19 in the first months of the pandemic, when he called it “little flu”. The production will also allude to the departure of Luiz Henrique Mandetta from the position of Minister of Health due to his differences with the president.

Pilar will be indignant as soon as the civil servant asks Mother Zoé (Flávia Guedes) for her head to place an ally within the Third Order. “Doctor Coutinho [ator não divulgado] will take control of the cholera fight. He is the new head of this ward. The landlady is dismissed”, will trigger the bad character.

He will even come to question in a sexist way the capacity of Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) to exercise the profession, in counterpoint to the criticism that Dilma Rousseff received for her supposedly difficult temperament as head of state.

At the time, a nationally circulated magazine was harshly criticized for having on the cover the headline “the president’s nervous explosions”, in which it hinted at the PT’s possible lack of control in the face of the inevitable impeachment.

“If the doctor is unable to control her feelings, what will this situation say?”, Louzada will add.

