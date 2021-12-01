Bolsonaro joins the PL, saddles back to the Centrão and waves to other parties – Politics

BRASILIA — After two years without a party and months of negotiations, the president Jair Bolsonaro sealed this Tuesday, 30, his return to the Centrão by joining the Liberal Party (PL) at the hands of the former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the acronym who was convicted and imprisoned for corruption and money laundering in the monthly allowance. This is the eighth change of party made by Bolsonaro since the beginning of his political career. Joining the PL consolidates the break with the speech that elected him in 2018, but aims to strengthen the president, who is facing a decline in popularity and will seek re-election next year.

The affiliation ceremony symbolized an outline of the electoral alliance that Planalto Palace is sewing for 2022. The summit of Progressives and Republicans, parties with which the president also negotiated, were present. Speaking, Bolsonaro said that “no party will be forgotten” and that he will compose in the States to nominate candidates for senator and governor.

At the ceremony, opened with a prayer from the pastor Feliciano Marcos (Republicanos-SP), one of about 20 deputies who should enter the party, Bolsonaro highlighted his political career as a parliamentarian and, alongside ministers, tried to deconstruct the image that he leads a military government. Almost the entire top echelon of government was present. Military ministers appeared at the ceremony but did not speak. Between them Augusto Helen, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), which associated members of the Centrão with thieves during the 2018 election campaign.

At home

“I’m feeling at home. I came from among you, I spent 28 (years) in the Chamber”, Bolsonaro said to the congressmen present. The president declined to talk about the campaign for re-election, although his allies have indicated that “in 2022 it is 22”, a reference to next year and to the number of the PL. The senator also joined the PL on Tuesday Flavio Bolsonaro (RJ) and the Minister of Regional Development, Roger Marinho.

At the event, the party appropriated programs from the Bolsonaro government. Posters highlighted the auctions of 5G technology, the new sanitation legislation, the integration of São Francisco and Auxílio Brasil. “The president who made the biggest social program in the world is now from the PL”, highlighted the decoration of the table composed by the dome of the Centrão, Bolsonaro, their children, parliamentarians and ministers.

“We have the exact responsibility to take up the banners of his work at the head of a government that has never been intimidated”, said Valdemar Costa Neto when welcoming Bolsonaro. After the conviction, Costa Neto reappears as an exponent of national politics and is expected to absorb between 20 and 30 Pocket Members.

“There will be an avalanche of affiliations,” said the leader of the PL at the Chamber, Wellington Roberto (PB). Opponent of Bolsonaro, the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), warned, however, that he will leave the party. PL state chiefs do not rule out dismissing boards that do not accept the new political alignment.

Dowry

With the affiliation, Bolsonaro will have more structure, TV time and resources for the campaign than he had in the previous dispute, for the PSL. PL is the third largest party in the Chamber, with 43 deputies. It must be over 60, with new affiliations, but it is the size of the elected caucus that defines the amount of public resources received by the party and its TV time. In 2020, PL had access to an electoral fund of R$117 million and a party fund of R$45.7 million.

Check out all the parties Bolsonaro has gone through

PDC (1989–1993)

PP (1993)

PPR (1993–1995)

PPB (1995–2003)

PTB (2003–2005)

PFL (2005)

PP (2005–2016)

PSC (2016-2018)

PSL (2018-2019)