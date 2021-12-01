Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the PL moves political chessboard for 2022 elections

After two years without a political party, President Jair Bolsonaro signed this Tuesday (30) his affiliation to the Liberal Party (PL) at an event in Brasília. The president’s eldest son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, also joined the party.

The expectation is that Bolsonaro’s move to the PL will mark the beginning of a series of moves by politicians changing parties and articulations for alliances for the 2022 elections. The reconfiguration of the electoral chessboard may have repercussions for both the government’s support base forces and the opposition and the so-called “third way”.

In this episode of and there is more, Carol Nogueira presents a balance of the reactions and possible effects of the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro to the PL (Liberal Party). To signal the doubts and directions of the electoral race, the political analyst from the CNN Brazil Thais Arbex and political scientist Marco Antônio Teixeira, professor at FGV.

(* Published by Diego Toledo)