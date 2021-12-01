BOPE and Federal Police operate in Complexo da Maré | Rio de Janeiro



Bope officers and Federal Police agents operate in Complexo da Maré. Yellow Line even closed during shooting – REGINALDO PIMENTA/AGÊNCIA O DIA

Rio – Military police officers from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) and Federal Police agents carried out an operation this Wednesday morning (1st) in Complexo da Maré, North Zone of Rio. Narcotics (DRE) was to capture a criminal investigated by the Federal Police of Acre.

A woman was arrested, in addition to seizures of a rifle with magazines, a pistol, ammunition and drugs. In the surroundings of Complexo da Maré, six men were arrested, according to the Military Police.

The main target of the PF’s action leads a money laundering scheme for drug trafficking. The group operates in four states (Acre, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte and Rio Grande do Norte) and uses ‘orange’ companies, such as a fire extinguisher sales company, to hide the profits from crime.

A fugitive since 2017, when he escaped from a hospital in Rio Branco (AC) through a hole in the bathroom lining, the man boasted a luxury life with his family in Complexo da Maré. Considered the most wanted criminal in the state of Acre, he built a property with a swimming pool and hot tub within the community, and circulated with the protection of local drug dealers.

Yellow Line even closed

Residents reported intense firefights since the early hours of the day, and the Yellow Line was closed in both directions due to the confrontation. The road was closed at Vila do João at around 6:40 am. The shooting caused drivers to abandon their vehicles and try to protect themselves on low walls, as well as residents waiting for buses at stops. At around 6:50 am, the lanes towards Barra and towards Fundão were released.

Six criminals were arrested in the surroundings of Complexo da Maré with a firearm and ammunition this Wednesday morning. The arrest was carried out by police from the #22BPM . The occurrence is in progress. We are on the streets!! #PMERJ pic.twitter.com/rKtWm1KSq9

Community collectives, such as Maré Vive, alerted the population to redouble their care in the street. “Favela activity, Caveirão hanging around Vila do Pinheiro and Vila do João, information about gunshots. Let’s take care of ourselves and take cover!”, wrote the movement Maré Vive.

Police officers of the #BOPE, together with the @federal police, are carrying out an operation in Complexo da Maré, in a place known as Vila dos Pinheiros. Stay tuned!! help #Military police!! Report criminals and cache of weapons and drugs. Call 190!! pic.twitter.com/rMsgKzwsq5 — @pmerj (@PMERJ) December 1, 2021

PF triggers operation against INSS fraud

The Federal Police informed that two other simultaneous operations took place this Wednesday, in Rio, referring to social security fraud. Altogether, 40 federal police officers participate in actions to fulfill 12 court orders.

In the ‘Falsum Identitatis’ operation, agents fulfill four preventive arrest warrants and four search and seizure warrants against persons investigated for the practice of fraud at the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The group specializes in the forgery of identity documents, and has dozens of active benefits being withdrawn normally every month from false records.

The ‘Patronos’ operation, on the other hand, investigates the possible participation of lawyers and agents in a fraudulent pension scheme with the INSS. In this scheme, false documents simulate a non-existent marital bond between deceased persons and the benefited criminals. the PF fulfills warrants in Rio de Janeiro, Nova Iguaçu and Belford Roxo. Both operations are supported by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, through the State Nucleus of the General Coordination of Social Security and Labor Intelligence in the State of Rio de Janeiro (NUINT-RJ).

The police estimate that Previdência would have a loss of around R$20 million if the fraudulent benefits were not discovered.