Bradesco dropped: application is down on Tuesday (30)

Yadunandan Singh 9 hours ago Business Comments Off on Bradesco dropped: application is down on Tuesday (30) 11 Views

This Tuesday morning (30), dozens of users began reporting about instabilities in the Bradesco application and in all services offered online. As posted on the DownDetector website, users began reporting the issue around 9:06 am.

The bank has already responded to the complaints and said that the system is down, but that the responsible technicians are solving the situation. “Wow, our system is out. But we are already solving everything here. Please come back later”, was published on Bradesco’s Twitter profile.

Unfortunately, the situation happened exactly on the last day of the deadline for companies to pay the first installment of the 13th salary. Meanwhile, to continue using the services, the bank asked customers to log in via Internet Banking or call Fone Fácil.

“Hi! I apologize for the inconvenience! The responsible area identified what happened and is already working so that the regularization can be done as soon as possible. Please, if possible, access your account via Internet Banking or via Fone Fácil“, was published in an official message.

Dozens of users of Bradesco services complained about the problem through social networks. “Bradesco’s app can’t stand the 13th payday and faints live,” one of the netizens published in a joking tone.

*Matter being updated…

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega-Sena draws a R$12 million prize this Wednesday; know how to bet

RIO — Caixa holds this Wednesday the draw for the 2,433 Mega-Sena contest, with an …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved