Bradesco dropped: application is down on Tuesday (30)

This Tuesday morning (30), dozens of users began reporting about instabilities in the Bradesco application and in all services offered online. As posted on the DownDetector website, users began reporting the issue around 9:06 am.

The bank has already responded to the complaints and said that the system is down, but that the responsible technicians are solving the situation. “Wow, our system is out. But we are already solving everything here. Please come back later”, was published on Bradesco’s Twitter profile.

Unfortunately, the situation happened exactly on the last day of the deadline for companies to pay the first installment of the 13th salary. Meanwhile, to continue using the services, the bank asked customers to log in via Internet Banking or call Fone Fácil.

“Hi! I apologize for the inconvenience! The responsible area identified what happened and is already working so that the regularization can be done as soon as possible. Please, if possible, access your account via Internet Banking or via Fone Fácil“, was published in an official message.

Dozens of users of Bradesco services complained about the problem through social networks. “Bradesco’s app can’t stand the 13th payday and faints live,” one of the netizens published in a joking tone.

*Matter being updated…