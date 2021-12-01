Bradesco’s application goes down on the day of payment of the 13th salary | Economy

Yadunandan Singh

The Bradesco bank application is off the air for most account holders this Tuesday (30), the last day for payment of the first installment of the 13th salary to workers.

According to the website DownDetector, which records user complaints about websites and applications, the complaints started around 6:30 am and gained strength from 9 am. So far, 398 notifications have been made.

User screen shows failure to access Bradesco app — Photo: Reproduction

Among the problems pointed out by users are failure to login through the application and also through internet banking — the bank’s own website.

Through social networks, Bradesco stated that the responsible area has already identified the problem and “is working so that the regularization is done as soon as possible”.

In a note sent to g1, Bradesco informed that the service to individual customers via mobile banking is unstable due to technical problems.

“We advise customers who have not been successful in accessing this channel to use internet banking services, which operate normally. We add that we are working to normalize service as quickly as possible and we apologize to customers for any setbacks,” said the Bank.

