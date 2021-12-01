Brawlhalla: see gameplay and download requirements for fighting game | Fighting games

Brawlhalla is a free fighting game available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iPhone (iOS). Inspired by Super Smash Bros, the title puts up to four players to face off in arenas with the objective of throwing the opponent out and collecting points. In addition to original fighters, the game also includes famous characters from other franchises such as Rayman and WWE. The title recently collaborated with the Street Fighter series, featuring heroes Ryu, Chun-li and the villain Akuma. See below for more gameplay details and the requirements to run the game on your computer and mobile device.

1 of 3 Brawlhalla is a free fighting game for mobile, consoles and PC — Photo: Press Release/Brawlhalla Brawlhalla is a free fighting game for mobile, consoles and PC — Photo: Press Release/Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla draws inspiration from Norse mythology to introduce original characters. One of the main locations in the game is Valhalla, one of the realms in which the Norse Gods live. As in the original tale, the warriors who arrive at the scene are fearless and chosen to participate in duels for a lifetime after their death.

Within Valhalla, there are organizations with certain champions who battle with one or more goals in mind. Also, there are some heroes who simply decided to go there for their own reasons.

2 out of 3 Brawlhalla has gameplay similar to Super Smash Bros — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo Brawlhalla has gameplay similar to Super Smash Bros — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

Brawlhalla’s gameplay is very simple and doesn’t require the player to need a lot of time to get used to it. Similar to Super Smash Bros, we have a normal attack button, a special attack button, and a reserved jump button. The PlayStation R2 and L2 triggers allow the character to dodge both on the ground and in the air.

During duels, weapons appear in the arena and can be used by players. In addition to the common weapons like swords, steel balls and bombs, there are some special ones that alternate their appearance depending on the character. This way, it is possible to access the special moves that are characteristic of that hero.

Using the special attack button in conjunction with a direction results in one of the heroes’ unique moves. Such actions can be loaded to get stronger and are generally some of the best moves to use against opponents.

3 of 3 Throwing opponents out of the arena involves strategy — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo Throwing opponents out of the arena involves strategy — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

Just like in Super Smash Bros, the main objective of the fights is to throw the opponent out of the arena and collect the most points. At the top right of the screen you can see how many points each player has collected, plus a bar that changes color as the character takes damage. The redder it is, the easier it is to be thrown out.

Brawlhalla offers duels for up to four players simultaneously. Recently, as part of the collaboration with the Street Fighter franchise, a new 1v1 combat mode has been added, in which the objective is to eliminate the opponent three times to achieve victory.