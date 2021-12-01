Brazil actually had formal jobs closed in 2020

A new data review carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security now points out that Brazil actually closed jobs with a formal contract in 2020. According to Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), 15,619,434 hires and 15,810 were registered. 836 layoffs last year — a negative balance of 191,502 formal jobs.

The number had already been readjusted by the government in early November. At the time, the balance announced in January of this year, of 142,690 new vacancies with a portfolio in 2020, fell by almost half, to 75,883. Now, the most recent data indicates closing of more than 191 thousand jobs.

These reviews are carried out periodically in the database of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, responsible for Caged. This is because companies have up to 12 months to inform the government of the hiring and dismissals made in each month of the year. In other words: if a worker was fired in December 2020, for example, the company has until December of this year to make the declaration, which ends up influencing the monthly results.

wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare explained that data revisions are natural, “especially in contexts of transition or atypical situations such as a pandemic”, adding that the adjustments “increased both admissions and dismissals”.

The updated numbers, according to the folder, are the result of:

inclusion of late declarations from eSocial group 3 companies as of May 2021;

exclusion of data on admissions and dismissals that have been wrongly informed by companies;

adequacy in the consolidation of eSocial data with the statements made in the Caged system.

Delay in notifications

In October of last year, a report from UOL it had already warned that, due to the pandemic, companies could be delaying the sending of notifications of dismissal to the government. In the most acute phase of the health crisis, many companies simply closed their doors, leaving formal declarations for later.

The signs of underreporting were already noticed when comparing the data from Caged with the numbers of the Continuous National Household Survey (PNAD), by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), which considers vacancies with and without a formal contract. These surveys have different methodologies, but experts even warned of the greater difference in results during the pandemic.

October data

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security released the October numbers of Caged, which point to the creation of 253,083 formal jobs in the month — the tenth consecutive positive balance. The number is the difference between 1,760,739 hires and 1,507,656 dismissals.

The result of October represents a slowdown in relation to September, when 313,902 jobs were created.

In the year to October, the balance is 2,645,974 formal job vacancies open. Now, the total number of formal jobs in Brazil is 41,205,069, which corresponds to an increase of 0.62% in relation to the stock accumulated until last month.

The positive numbers from Caged contrast with the overall unemployment rate in the country, which stood at 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021, reaching 13.5 million people. The data was released today by the IBGE and refers to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

Informality is still high

Although Brazil has created formal job vacancies in the last ten months, informality remains high. According to IBGE data, the country reached an informality rate of 40.6% in the third quarter, with more than 37.7 million workers working informally.

The proportion of employed workers contributing to Social Security decreased, reaching 62.9% in the period. In the second quarter, from May to June, this slice was 63.5%.

“Although the occupation has been increasing, the contribution of the employed has been falling. Because this expansion of occupation comes from informal workers who generally do not have this contribution to Social Security”, explained Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

(With Content Status)