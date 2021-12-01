Brazil creates 253,083 formal job openings in October, shows Caged

Brazil created 253,083 formal jobs in October, the tenth consecutive month of positive balance, according to data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 1,760,739 hires and 1,507,656 dismissals registered in the month.

The result of October represents a slowdown in relation to September, when 313,902 jobs were created.

In the accumulated result for the first ten months of 2021, the balance is 2,645,974 formal job vacancies, with 17,209,495 admissions and 14,563,521 dismissals. Now, the total number of active formal jobs in Brazil is 41,205,069, which corresponds to an increase of 0.62% in relation to the stock accumulated until last month.

The positive numbers of Caged contrast with the unemployment rate in the country, which stood at 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021, reaching 13.5 million people. The data was also released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and refers to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

4 sectors with positive balance

In October, four of the five sectors of the economy registered a positive balance in the creation of formal jobs. Are they:

Services, with 144,641 new vacancies, distributed mainly in information, communication, financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities;

General industry, with 26,697 new jobs, concentrated in the Manufacturing Industry;

Trade, with 70,355;

Construction, with 17,236.

With the closing of 5,844 jobs, the sector of Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture was the only one with a negative balance last month.

Division by region

All regions of Brazil had more hires than layoffs in October, according to Caged. In absolute numbers, the Southeast led, with the creation of 121,409 formal jobs, followed by the South (52,938), Northeast (51,455), Midwest (17,554) and North (8,734).

Considering the percentage of increase between October and September, however, the scenario changes: the Northeast recorded the greatest change (0.78%), ahead of the South (0.69%), Southeast (0.58%), Center- West (0.50%) and North (0.45%).

Expectation for 2021

Earlier, before the release of the Caged figures, the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, stated that Brazil should “continue to grow” in the creation of formal jobs, and should “turn” the number of 2.5 million jobs created in 2021.

“In the first two and a half years of President Jair Bolsonaro [sem partido], in the biggest pandemic, we must turn now the house of 2.5 million jobs”, said Onyx at the 93rd National Meeting of the Construction Industry (ENIC), adding that, “if all goes well until December”, the country will have a historic record in the generation of formal employment this year.

Informality is still high

Although Brazil continues to create job vacancies with a formal contract, informality remains high. According to data from pnad (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous, by the IBGE, the country reached an informality rate of 40.6% in the third quarter, with more than 37.7 million workers working informally.

The proportion of employed workers contributing to Social Security decreased, reaching 62.9% in the period. In the second quarter, from May to June, this slice was 63.5%.

“Although the occupation has been increasing, the contribution of the employed has been falling. Because this expansion of occupation comes from informal workers who generally do not have this contribution to Social Security”, explained Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

(With Content Status)