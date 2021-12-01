Brazil has 2 first confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported on Tuesday that a Brazilian who returned to Brazil last week from South Africa and his wife tested positive for the micron variant of the coronavirus, confirming the two first cases in the country of the new lineage.

The missionary couple is in isolation at home and has no symptoms of the disease, according to health authorities in São Paulo, where the cases were identified.

“Faced with the positive diagnosis, the couple was instructed to remain in isolation at home. Both are under monitoring by the State and Municipal Surveillance of São Paulo, together with their respective families”, said the São Paulo State Department of Health in a statement.

The São Paulo Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, said in an interview with CNN Brasil that no records of their vaccination against Covid-19 were found.

According to Anvisa, the couple underwent a PCR test at Garulhos airport on the 25th with the aim of traveling back to South Africa, when he was diagnosed with Covid.

“The agency emphasizes that the passenger’s entry into Brazil took place on November 23, that is, before the worldwide notification on the identification of the new variant, which was reported for the first time to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24”, said Anvisa, also recalling that the ticket also preceded the publication of an ordinance that prohibited flights to Brazil that originate or travel through South Africa and other countries in the south of the African continent. .

“Anvisa also officiated the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo State and Municipal Health Secretariats on the health event identified on today’s date for the adoption of relevant public health measures”, added Anvisa.

The discovery of Ômicron has caused global alarm, prompting several countries to limit travel from southern Africa for fear that it will spread quickly even in vaccinated populations. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it poses a “very high” global risk of infection outbreaks.

Another Brazilian with passage through South Africa, who arrived in Guarulhos on the 27th, also tested positive for Covid-19 and is waiting for the result of the sequencing of his sample to find out if he contracted the Ômicron variant. The patient was placed in isolation and is in residential quarantine.

(By Pedro Fonseca, in Rio de JaneiroEdition by Maria Pia Palermo)

