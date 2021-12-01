Brazil has new rules for entry of travelers by omicron variant

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published this Monday (29) a guide with necessary information for travelers to enter Brazil by air, land and sea.

The document is based on Ordinance 660/2021, published by the Civil House on Saturday (27) and which establishes specific and temporary restrictions for the entry of travelers into the country due to the emergence of the omicron variant.

Restrictions

Temporary flights to Brazil that originate in or pass through the following countries are prohibited: Republic of South Africa; Republic of Botswana; Kingdom of Essuatini; Kingdom of Lesotho; Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe.

It is also temporarily suspended the authorization for foreign travelers to travel to Brazil, traveling or traveling in these countries in the last 14 days before embarking.

Entrance of Brazilians

The rules, according to Anvisa, do not restrict the entry of Brazilians, of any nature or origin. “Brazilians are not restricted from accessing the country,” the agency reinforced in a statement.

At the moment, Brazilians who have been to one of the six countries listed must complete a 14-day quarantine in their final destination city in Brazil.

It is also necessary to complete the Traveler’s Health Declaration within 24 hours prior to departure to Brazil.

Travelers must also present a non-detectable (negative) RT-PCR test, performed within the last 72 hours before boarding, or a negative antigen-type test, performed within 24 hours before boarding.

Children under 12 years of age traveling with an escort do not need to present the exam, as long as all accompanying persons present documents with a negative or non-detectable result.

Foreign

According to Anvisa, foreigners who have not passed through the six countries on the restriction list can enter Brazil as long as they meet the same determinations valid for Brazilian travelers.

The entry of foreign nationals traveling or with a ticket is suspended, in the last 14 days before boarding, in any of the six countries listed, with the exception of foreigners who meet one of the following criteria: foreigners with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory; foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified; foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government; foreigner who is a spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian; whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons; and holder of the National Migration Registry.

flight arrivals

Flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe are prohibited.

The restriction does not apply to the operation of cargo flights, handled by workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE), whose crew must observe the sanitary protocols specified in the Civil House ordinance.

cruises

Cruise ship travel, according to Anvisa, remains authorized, and compliance with the protocol established by Anvisa is mandatory.

Only ships that sail exclusively in Brazilian waters during the cruise season are authorized.

cargo ships

The operation of cargo ships is also authorized. Vessels, according to the agency, must follow strict protocols, which provide for examinations for the embarkation and disembarkation of crew members and quarantine in the event of a suspected or confirmed case on board.

land access

Anvisa highlights that the entry into the country of foreigners of any nationality by highways or any other land means remains prohibited.

Exceptions provided for in the ordinance include, for example, freight transport and transit between twin cities (municipalities that are crossed by the border, drought or river).