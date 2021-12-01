Brazilian exam from Africa indicates low viral load

São Paulo – The low viral load of the Brazilian passenger suspected of having been infected with the micron may prevent the identification of the variant of the Covid-19 at the Brazil.

On Sunday (11/28), the viral test sample arrived at Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo. The expectation is that the sequencing result will be completed on Wednesday (1/12).

However, according to information from the Folha de São Paulo, the result regarding Ômicron may be inconclusive. This case is the first suspicion of the presence of the variant on Brazilian soil.

The patient arrived in Brazil on Saturday (27/11) from a flight from South Africa, where the variant was found for the first time.

A PCR test performed by the Brazilian 72 hours in advance was negative. However, upon arriving in Brazil, a test carried out at the laboratory at the airport in Guarulhos showed a positive result for Covid-19.

Adolfo Lutz Institute

The State Department of Health, responsible for the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, informed the metropolises that so far there is no confirmed case of the Ômicron variant in São Paulo.

“The Adolfo Lutz Institute has expertise in the genetic sequencing of the new Coronavirus – SARS-CoV-2, and the analysis time may vary depending on the quality of the sample. Any opinion will only be viable after the conclusion of this work”, he said in a note.